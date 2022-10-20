Read full article on original website
Washburn Rural’s Easton Bradstreet taking senior season in stride despite injuries in past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A senior season to remember for Easton Bradstreet who is also chasing history. Bradstreet is having one magnificent season for the Junior Blues. Bradstreet knew he had a big role this year after losing a big senior class last year. “I just know that, this year...
WIBW
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named OAOW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wide receiver/return specialist adds another honor to his resume and he broke a record over the weekend. Letcher was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. This is Letcher’s second MIAA Player of the Week honor in his career while also earning a special teams player of the week honor in 2021.
WIBW
ESU, Washburn women’s soccer gear up for playoff run
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The playoff bracket is set for Emporia State along with Washburn. ESU is the No. 2 seed and finished the year 9-5-4 with a 7-1-3 conference record. They will host No. 7 Northeastern State at 2:00 p.m. As for No. 6 Washburn, they ended the...
WIBW
Washburn football takes down Central Oklahoma in Homecoming game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Powered by a dominant second half, Washburn football clinched a Homecoming win over Central Oklahoma 37-9 on Saturday. The first quarter was scoreless for both teams. Washburn was the first to get on the board in the second quarter, as Kameron Lake made a 26 yd field goal with 6:47 remaining.
WIBW
ONE MORE! Kansas City Current will play for the NWSL championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- In just their second year in Kansas City, the Kansas City Current will play for the National Women Soccer League’s Championship. Sporting defeated OL Reign 2-0 in Seattle on Sunday. Alex Loera wasted no time in helping the current take the lead. Her fourth-minute...
WIBW
Washburn Rural volleyball earns sixth straight state berth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball hosted its 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday, and dominated its way en route to its sixth straight state berth. The Junior Blues took down Manhattan in straight sets in the final round. Their two sweeps in the tournament advanced them to a 40-1 record on the season.
WIBW
Regional cross country roundup for boys and girls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the weekend, regional boys and girls cross country took place and here are the results. Washburn Rural’s Easton Dial, Davin Johnson and Grayson Fink took second, fifth and ninth. Manhattan’s Andrei Mazin and Kolby Grogg took fourth and eighth. Washburn Rural took second...
WIBW
Washburn recognizes top students in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Top students in the area took the stage Monday night at Washburn University. The University invited the top 10 percent of students from each high school in Shawnee County to White Concert Hall as part of its Shawnee County Honors Scholars Program. Those students were individually introduced by their respective principals and handed a medal and certificate distinguishing their accomplishment.
WIBW
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The election will mean some new faces for the...
WIBW
Washburn University hosts Homecoming 2022 Parade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod’s past and present geared up and lined the streets all around campus for the 2022 Homecoming parade. “I think it’s also important that allowing them to see everything we’ve been working on this year as well has been a huge success,” said Liz Duvall, this year’s homecoming chair. “I think it’s important for the community here in Topeka, I think it’s good for the students.”
WIBW
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Citing extensive media coverage that could make it difficult to find an impartial jury, the defense team for Dana Chandler has filed another motion for a change of venue for Chandler’s upcoming third trial in a 20-year-old double-murder case in which her ex-husband and his fiance were killed at a west Topeka townhome, according to documents filed in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
WIBW
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago. Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.
WIBW
15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old was injured when she rolled the vehicle she had been driving on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Somerset Rd. and Kansas 68 Highway in Miami Co. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
WIBW
Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend. As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.
WIBW
Election 2022: Shawnee Co. Gage Park .2% Sales Tax Question
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park is considered crown jewel of the Capital City. It’s home to green spaces, a world-class rose garden, an aquatics center, and facilities like the Topeka Zoo and Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. Supporters hope support in the form of a special sales tax...
WIBW
Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
WIBW
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
WIBW
Texas driver’s trailer becomes engulfed in flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas truck driver’s trailer was lost after it became engulfed in flames on the interstate in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 179 on eastbound I-470 in Topeka with reports of a vehicle fire.
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
