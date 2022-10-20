Read full article on original website
Delaware pilot shocked UFO 'size of a tank' able to stay afloatRoger MarshGreenwood, DE
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
delawaretoday.com
Lewes Oyster House Opens on Second Street in Lewes
The newly opened Lewes Oyster House breathes life into a historic location and is one of several promising eateries turning Delaware’s first city into a dining destination. One day last year, friends Sean Corea and Tom Little were kicking around the idea of opening a restaurant—and it wasn’t the first time. The industry veterans had been brainstorming ever since they met while working for La Vida Hospitality. The conversation turned to the Walsh Building on Second Street in downtown Lewes, better known as the original home of the Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood.
Cape Gazette
Large Home in Rehoboth 100 - 20585 Quillen Road
Welcome to 20585 Quillen Road - incredible investment opportunity or use yourself! Conveniently located only 9 blocks to the ocean and Rehoboth Beach attractions. Welcoming front porch leads into light-filled foyer. Foyer is flanked by dining room on the left and office on the right. The open kitchen and great room lead out to the screened porch and backyard. Great room features hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Kitchen opens to dining area. Dining area also opens to screened porch. Laundry room and powder room located on first level. Storage shed located in the backyard for your bikes and beach chairs. Second level features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The large master suite has a sitting room and deck. Tenant moved out July 31st. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet have been installed. Great Airbnb rental potential for this property! This community has easy access to Thompson Island State Park. Walk or bike to Dewey and Rehoboth beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Start living the Rehoboth Beach lifestyle today!
WMDT.com
Volunteers make dog treats for Worcester Humane
BERLIN, Md. – Volunteers with the Worcester County Humane Society recently helped make dog treats. Those volunteers helped bake and give out those treats, helping make sure dogs got the treats they deserve. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Walmart donates school supplies to Wicomico Co. Schools
SALISBURY, Md. – Walmart in North Salisbury recently donated over $7,000 in school supplies to Wicomico County Public Schools. What a great way to help the community and help our local students. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Maple Elementary students visit pumpkin patch
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Kindergarteners from Maple Elementary were in the fall spirit as they recently took a trip to the pumpkin patch. They had a great time running through the corn maze, feeding animals in the petting zoo, and of course, picking out their favorite pumpkin. We want to...
WMDT.com
Revitalization project in works for former Cambridge bar, city officials asking for community input
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A new revitalization project in Cambridge could soon be underway, but before that can start city officials want community input. The city recently purchased an old bar in the neighborhood of Pine Street and want to repurpose it due to safety concerns. The Planning and Zoning Department wants...
WMDT.com
Original Rosenfeld’s Deli remains open in Ocean City, owner thanks community for strong support
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Calling all Reuben sandwiches lovers! There’s been a big change in plans for the future of Rosenfeld’s Deli in Ocean City, as their doors will remain open. Just earlier this month, Owner Warren Rosenfeld announced that location would be closing its doors due...
Cape Gazette
Vietnam veterans donate to Home of the Brave
Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1105, recently presented a donation to Home of the Brave in Milford. Home of the Brave serves those who served us by providing temporary housing, food, stability, guidance and support for veterans during their journey towards permanent housing.
Cape Gazette
Hotel Rodney hasn’t changed much in 96 years
If you stood on Second Street in Lewes across from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church today and looked at Hotel Rodney, it would look almost exactly as is does in this 1928 photograph when it was known as the Caesar Rodney Hotel. Built in 1926 and restored in 1989, the structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hotel Rodney now includes 20 rooms and four suites on two floors, and is home to the Rose & Crown restaurant and a few shops on the street level and in the basement. Over the years, the hotel has gone by different names including the New Devon Inn, the Zwaanendael Inn and the Swans’ Inn.
Cape Gazette
Friends of Sussex CASA welcomes new board members
Friends of Sussex CASA Inc. welcomed new board members at its annual meeting held Oct. 12 at the Lewes Public Library. The 501c3 nonprofit organization is dedicated to supporting Sussex County children in foster care, along with their Court Appointed Special Advocates, by providing financial resources for after-school activities and camps, school supplies, sports and music equipment, birthday gifts and more.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in RBYCC - 32 West Side Drive
32 WEST SIDE DRIVE / Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club. Welcome to RBYCC! 32 West Side has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy! This home is located on the 14th Hole of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club golf course and has views across the street of the Rehoboth Bay and White Oak Creek. Welcoming entry foyer is flanked by dining room with cathedral ceiling to the left and great room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and built-ins on your right. Great room features hardwood flooring and leads to gourmet kitchen and out to living room. Living room features tile floors and leads out to screened porch with vinyl tech windows for three season use. Behind the screened porch is a deck overlooking the back yard and the golf course. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The eat-in kitchen features a large island and pantry. First floor owners suite features a walk-in closet with built ins and bathroom with tub and tile shower. Located off the kitchen are the powder room, laundry room, access to side deck with water views, and garage. Outside you have an outside shower for after a day on the beach. Upstairs you have two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, deck overlooking the golf course, and a bonus room which could be bedroom four. In additional is a large walk-in attic with window facing the golf course which could be finished off into bedroom five. Walk to the Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Start enjoying beach life today! Take the video tour!
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County Council revises affordable rental ordinance in bid to tackle housing shortage
Sussex County Council voted last week to offer new incentives for developers to build denser affordable housing as the county’s housing shortage deepens. A 2019 study by Housing Alliance Delaware found that a person earning minimum wage would have to work nearly 100 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Sussex County. Given the increasing demand for housing created by an influx of higher-income residents, the county's workforce — the largest share of whom work in lower-paid industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing — the council sought a way to increase the availability of affordable rentals near existing workplaces.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
Cape Gazette
Sea Witch attractions set inside convention center Oct. 28-30
The Sea Witch Festival announced this year’s spooktacular fun includes new activities from Friday to Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, in the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Convention Center Stage Entertainment, sponsored by Moe’s Southwest Grill, includes Bryan Scar, 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:30...
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Camper Fire Under Investigation
Rehoboth Beach fire fighters were called to the Big Oaks Campground off Wolfe Neck Road for a camper fire Friday night just after 11. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire in a 25-foot camper with some extension to another. Lewes firefighters assisted. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Sunfest in Ocean City this weekend
Temperatures are quickly dropping but they're picking up a little bit just in time for Ocean City's 47th annual Sunfest!
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
Cape Gazette
Updated rental program enacted in Sussex
After more than three years of meetings and public hearings, Sussex County Council has voted to approve an amended Sussex County Rental Program ordinance. A 2019 housing report, authored by consultant LSA, pointed to a need for more affordable workforce housing, especially in eastern Sussex County. The report also outlined options for county officials to consider. The previous ordinance, dating back to 2006, created a rental program, but only one project participated in the program.
Cape Gazette
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
