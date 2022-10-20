Read full article on original website
KTVB
7Cares Coat Drive will help local children and teenagers stay warm
BOISE, Idaho — The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation. KTVB, CapEd Credit Union, and Fred Meyer are teaming up to invite the public to donate coats and monetary donations. All donations will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.
kmvt
Rise and Shine viewer poll: who carved it best?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Rise and Shine Anchors are looking to settle a little dispute in the newsroom this Halloween season,. Here’s the deal... both Layne Rabe and Elizabeth Hadley have carved two beautiful pumpkins... and we want you to decided who carved it best!?!?!?
kmvt
Burley Straw Maze re-opens after Friday night fire, owners grateful for community support
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents are breathing a sigh of relief and expressing excitement, as the Burley Straw Maze has reopened. This, after a fire Friday evening gave everyone at the venue an unplanned scare. Four agencies worked the blaze Friday night. The fire was quickly...
kmvt
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley plans to open a new center in Jerome, offering new services until then
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley currently has 10 locations, but now for the first time, they are opening up their services to the Jerome community, with an 11th location. “We are thrilled, the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley...
kmvt
Missing in America Project lays final 3 unclaimed soldiers to rest at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, three unclaimed Vietnam veterans and the spouse of a Korean War vet were laid to rest at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetary. “It’s kind of like a relief,” said Coleen Florke, State Coordinator of the Missing in America Project. Florke...
