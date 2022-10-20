ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

7Cares Coat Drive will help local children and teenagers stay warm

BOISE, Idaho — The 7Cares Coat Drive for children and teenagers is underway and you can help by donating a new coat or making a financial donation. KTVB, CapEd Credit Union, and Fred Meyer are teaming up to invite the public to donate coats and monetary donations. All donations will be distributed to needy children and teens through The Salvation Army.
kmvt

Rise and Shine viewer poll: who carved it best?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Rise and Shine Anchors are looking to settle a little dispute in the newsroom this Halloween season,. Here’s the deal... both Layne Rabe and Elizabeth Hadley have carved two beautiful pumpkins... and we want you to decided who carved it best!?!?!?
