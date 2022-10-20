Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIBW
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The election will mean some new faces for the...
WIBW
Washburn recognizes top students in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Top students in the area took the stage Monday night at Washburn University. The University invited the top 10 percent of students from each high school in Shawnee County to White Concert Hall as part of its Shawnee County Honors Scholars Program. Those students were individually introduced by their respective principals and handed a medal and certificate distinguishing their accomplishment.
WIBW
SNCO commissioners finalize move to new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners take the time on Monday to finalize the move from the Shawnee Co. courthouse to their new location at 707 Quincy St. Commissioners announced that it will move to the new building, along with four other departments in September. The other departments moving include Shawnee Co. Human Resources, I.T., Legal, and Audit Finance.
WIBW
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named OAOW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wide receiver/return specialist adds another honor to his resume and he broke a record over the weekend. Letcher was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. This is Letcher’s second MIAA Player of the Week honor in his career while also earning a special teams player of the week honor in 2021.
WIBW
Need help for a happy holiday? Christmas Bureau applications start this week in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People needing a helping hand this holiday season can start applying this week for the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Christmas Bureau. The annual event connects people in Shawnee County who need assistance with adopters, who are encouraged to provide a holiday meal and gifts.
WIBW
City of Topeka welcomes ‘Scoop Dawg’ during snow plow dry run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed its newest snow plow ‘Scoop Dawg’ during its annual dry run. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Oct. 24, Public Works staff brought out the snow plows to practice for the upcoming winter season. All new employees who will be operating plows this season practiced looking for obstacles and curbs, as well as familiarizing themselves with the zones.
WIBW
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago. Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.
WIBW
Dana Chandler defense lawyers seek another change of venue for third trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Citing extensive media coverage that could make it difficult to find an impartial jury, the defense team for Dana Chandler has filed another motion for a change of venue for Chandler’s upcoming third trial in a 20-year-old double-murder case in which her ex-husband and his fiance were killed at a west Topeka townhome, according to documents filed in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka.
WIBW
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
WIBW
Events aims to connect seniors with community resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process. Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.
WIBW
Washburn Rural volleyball earns sixth straight state berth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball hosted its 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday, and dominated its way en route to its sixth straight state berth. The Junior Blues took down Manhattan in straight sets in the final round. Their two sweeps in the tournament advanced them to a 40-1 record on the season.
WIBW
Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
WIBW
Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend. As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.
WIBW
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Easton Bradstreet taking senior season in stride despite injuries in past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A senior season to remember for Easton Bradstreet who is also chasing history. Bradstreet is having one magnificent season for the Junior Blues. Bradstreet knew he had a big role this year after losing a big senior class last year. “I just know that, this year...
WIBW
Texas driver’s trailer becomes engulfed in flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas truck driver’s trailer was lost after it became engulfed in flames on the interstate in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 179 on eastbound I-470 in Topeka with reports of a vehicle fire.
WIBW
Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man and his scooter were hit by a truck and dragged for a short time he also became the victim of a scooter theft. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Escaped Lansing inmate apprehended
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A minimum security inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility considered escaped after walking away from the unit has been apprehended. The Kansas Department of Corrections said minimum custody resident Joshua W. Renfro was placed on escape status after he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility Sunday night. KDOC says Renfro was taken into custody Monday night by authorities in Leavenworth County. The incident is under investigation, no other details are being released.
WIBW
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt, eight people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia. Chief Schmidt said emergency responders were called to an apartment building at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at around 12:46 pm. All...
