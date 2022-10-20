Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
FRC rodeo team helps Rotarians clean up Highway 70
The Feather River College Rodeo Team helped Quincy Rotary with a Highway cleanup this past Saturday, Oct. 22. More than 20 students and eight Rotarians covered a huge territory — including parts of downtown Quincy.
Plumas County News
FRC sponsors free movie on Nov. 2 at Town Hall Theatre
Feather River College is sponsoring a free movie “Windtalkers” starring Nicholas Cage on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Town Hall Theatre as a local educational event to celebrate Veterans Day. This is event is open to the community. Please feel free to share and post the attached flyer.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Watch Thursday’s debate
This is when I would normally ask you all to vote early. Don’t do that. There is a debate Thursday night that will be aired on KCRA (at 7:30 p.m., my notes say). If you don’t already know the candidates well, you should tune in. Watch how democracy is supposed to work as the candidates for Congressional District 3 explain their goals in representing you.
Plumas County News
Attend Almanor Town Hall in person or via Zoom
Join the Lake Almanor Area Chamber Community Town Hall meeting tonight, Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:15 p.m. The Town Hall will be held at Mt. Lassen Theatre, 200 Main Street in Chester. If you cannot attend in person, the Zoom link is below. The presenters will be Friends of Seneca...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: Consider the history
Something to think about when you vote. The history of each party. I’m not talking about the racist history that caused the parties to switch. So don’t bring up guys like Lester Maddox or George Wallace. I am talking about things like legislation and dishonesty. Republicans (regressives) have given us the Depression, indictments and convictions, the Business Plot (look it up), 2008 economic meltdown, Afghan and Iraq war 9-11, poison water in Jackson and Flint, Covid hoax (it was not), floods and fires, conspiracy theories, voter bullying. I better stop, I’m running out of breath. Democrats (progressives) have given us: farm subsidies, soil conservation, Social Security, public health, clean air and water (oops, I forgot Republicans hate those things), civil liberties, and so many programs that help people and families and business and industry. Today there is a huge difference between the parties, please consider that when you vote.
