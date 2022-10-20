After suffering a thumb injury that required surgery in week 1, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expects to return this Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions. Dallas will gladly welcome back its starting QB as it tries to keep pace in the NFC East with the 6-0 Eagles and 5-1 Giants. While getting Prescott back is a boon for the Cowboys, their best player plays on defense, linebacker Micah Parsons, has been a one-man wrecking crew and will have his sights set on getting to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, a man not known for his mobility. The Lions and Cowboys kick off in Dallas at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT) on CBS.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO