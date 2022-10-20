ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

After suffering a thumb injury that required surgery in week 1, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expects to return this Sunday at home against the Detroit Lions. Dallas will gladly welcome back its starting QB as it tries to keep pace in the NFC East with the 6-0 Eagles and 5-1 Giants. While getting Prescott back is a boon for the Cowboys, their best player plays on defense, linebacker Micah Parsons, has been a one-man wrecking crew and will have his sights set on getting to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, a man not known for his mobility. The Lions and Cowboys kick off in Dallas at 1 p.m. ET (12 p.m. CT/10 a.m. PT) on CBS.
After the first two games in San Diego, the National League Championship Series has moved to Philadelphia for the next three. On Friday the Phillies took a 2-1 series lead at home and another win today would set Bryce Harper and company up with a commanding series lead. Juan Soto and the Padres look to even the series and assure at least one more game in California. The Phillies will send lefty Bailey Falter to the mound against right-hander Mike Clevinger of the Padres. Game 4 starts Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET (4:45 p.m. PT) on Fox.
After missing the last three games with an ankle injury, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to return tonight against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The 3-3 Pats need a win tonight to keep pace in the competitive AFC East. The Bills, Jets and Dolphins won yesterday and are above .500 on the season. The 2-4 Bears will look to snap their three-game losing streak and find some semblance of an NFL offense behind second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on ESPN.
CHICAGO, IL

