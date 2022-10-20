Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
kalb.com
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Jury selection set to begin Tuesday for David Burns trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial is expected to last two weeks, with jury selection possibly lasting the entire first...
kalb.com
Man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby in Boyce arrested
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21. Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 21. Williams is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.
theadvocate.com
Authorities investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide, according to Opelousas Police
Around 2:40 p.m., Opelousas police responded to a call to the 100 block of South Academy Street about someone being shot. Once police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshots lying on the roadways, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. Officers attempted to adminster lifesaving measures but the...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
kalb.com
APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a...
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
theadvocate.com
Former Opelousas cop convicted of malfeasance for battering man suffering mental health episode
A former Opelousas Police Department officer captured on hospital video battering a Black man who was awaiting treatment for a mental health episode in October 2019 was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in office. Tyron Andrepont, 52, was found guilty of three out of the five malfeasance counts...
kalb.com
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
kalb.com
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
Pineville PD officer placed on administrative leave
The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department.
Opelousas Mayor candidates: mission, story, and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for Opelousas Mayor to learn their story, their mission, and their x-factor.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
kalb.com
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
kalb.com
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
Comments / 0