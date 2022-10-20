ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

KPLC TV

Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby in Boyce arrested

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21. Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office on October 21. Williams is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.
BOYCE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21. The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022. AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m. There were no injuries and the fire was...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree

Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Crash on US 71 After Colliding with a Culvert and Tree. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, October 20, 2022, shortly before 6:00 a.m., LSP Troopers assigned to Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 71, just south of Cox Road. Kristin Stephens, 38, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office

PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
PINEVILLE, LA

