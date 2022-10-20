A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO