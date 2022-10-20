Read full article on original website
County Executive calls for removal of two members of Erie Diversity commission
County Executive Brenton Davis on Monday is requesting the removal of two members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Board. Board member Dr. Adrienne Dixon and Secretary Matt Harris are named in the letters. In the letter to Harris, Davis wrote, “The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to […]
Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street
Cyber Attack Suspected as Cause of Sunday's Erie County 911 Issue
A cyber attack is suspected as the cause of the issue that prevented cell phone and other wireless users from dialing 911 to reach Erie County dispatchers, county public safety officials told Erie News Now on Monday. We're told it started with a non-initialized or deactivated phone number calling into...
Motivation Monday: Pro tips for leaf raking and collection
Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees
Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions. All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. […]
State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
Remember the Equifax breach? You might have payout options in your email
PSP seeks leads on stolen engagement ring
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring. Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie. The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued […]
Erie Free Store gives away free Halloween costumes to kids in need
Deputies Arrest Fredonia Man for Leandra's Law Violation in Hanover
A report of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle late Friday night led to the arrest of a Fredonia man under Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received the report just before midnight and located the vehicle on Hanover Road in the Town of Hanover. Further investigation found that the driver, 24-year-old Steven Gardner, was allegedly intoxicated and had a child in his vehicle at the time. Gardner was taken into custody on a felony charge of aggravated DWI and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
State Police Investigate Theft of Trailer from Crawford County Business
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a trailer stolen in Crawford County. It was taken from Bylers Superior Windows on State Highways 27 and 173 between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The cargo/utility trailer is enclosed and gray in color with a...
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
'Everyone was shocked': Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
Crews called to a rollover accident on Bargain Road
A rollover accident left a mess for crews in McKean on Sunday. This happened just before noon in the 8100 block of Bargain Road. Crews said the vehicle was headed northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then hit a culvert, which caused it to flip. No injuries were […]
