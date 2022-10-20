ORLANDO, Fla. - Classmates and loved ones of an Orlando school community are mourning the loss of a high school senior killed in a crash early Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol said Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.

