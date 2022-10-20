ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Two Killed In Crash at Sarno and Croton Road Intersection in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Florida -Just after 6:17 p.m on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they discovered that both motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries from the crash. The motorcycle driver was determined to...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

click orlando

2 killed when motorcycle, car collide in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed Sunday night in a crash with a car in Melbourne, police said. Melbourne police said Daniel E. Revels, of Melbourne, and Courtney L. Hamilton, of Malabar, died in the wreck, which happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sarno Road near Croton Road.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

East River High School quarterback killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Classmates and loved ones of an Orlando school community are mourning the loss of a high school senior killed in a crash early Sunday. The Florida Highway Patrol said Nick Miner, 18, of Orlando, was the driver of a pickup truck that stopped to help another driver stuck on the side of the road when he was hit and killed after another car crashed into his truck.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead, another seriously injured in Melbourne pedestrian crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Melbourne. According to police, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. Investigators believe a Ford pickup truck was traveling north...
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

