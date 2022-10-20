Read full article on original website
IGN Plus Game of The Month: Kingdom Exclusive Interview and Article
We are Raw Fury, and we are more than happy to offer you the opportunity to discover Kingdom: New Lands and its challenging DLC Skull Island through our exclusive IGN Plus partnership. (IGN Plus Note: If you are an IGN Plus member you can grab a game key for Kingdom...
Diwali 2022: From Consoles, Gift Cards for Steam, PlayStation or Xbox, Subscriptions to Streaming Gear, Here Is All You Can Gift to Gamers Around You
The season of lights is upon us, as Diwali has finally arrived with great pomp and fervor in India. As the festival brings friends and families closer than ever, it's no secret that there isn't a better time to finally grab some gifts for yourself or your dearest ones. With...
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect and Commander - Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer
Get a deep-dive look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the starship-building simulation game Cosmoteer, including how to build a small starship with a walkthrough of the creator mode showcasing the placement of various ship compartments and parts. The video also delves into the reasoning behind particular ship design and building decisions of the small starship, as well as a peek at a career mode utilizing the newly built starship.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
One Piece Odyssey - Gameplay Trailer
Explore the streets of Alabasta and get a look at gameplay in this new trailer for One Piece Odyssey, including combat and more from the upcoming RPG. Embark on an adventure when One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
Star Ocean The Divine Force - J.J.: Character Introduction Trailer
Meet J.J. in this latest trailer for the RPG Star Ocean The Divine Force, and get to know more about this knight who has mechanized his entire body. Star Ocean The Divine Force will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27, 2022.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
Disco Elysium Writer Seemingly Files Lawsuit Against His Former Company
The issues surrounding Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continue, as one ex-developer has apparently filed a lawsuit against the company. According to a report from Tech News Space, an official website of the Estonian court revealed that the lead game designer of Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, is suing ZA/UM. According to...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Amsterdam Gameplay vs. Real Life
The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Amsterdam mission is being called an uncanny representation of the location. With real-life Amsterdam footage provided by Melih Korkzman we were able to put the real world next to this popular mission in the Modern Warfare II Campaign to see how closely they compared.
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
River City Girls 2 - Official Marian Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for River City Girls 2 and meet Marian, one of the new playable characters in the upcoming 2D beat 'em up game. Marian, the former damsel in distress from the Double Dragon series, takes the spotlight and shows off her butt-kicking moves. Check it out to see the brawler in action!
Deal Alert: Skytech RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Under $1K on Amazon
Today Amazon is offering a Skytech Archangel RTX 3060 Ti equipped gaming PC for only $996.99 after you clip a $300 off coupon on the product page. This is one of the least expensive RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs we've seen thus far on Amazon, especially for one that has well-rounded specs out of the box.
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
Fallout 4 Is Getting a PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrade - IGN Daily Fix
Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 will be getting a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is currently PlayStation's weakest first-party PC launch on Steam. Finally, God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media. So if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there.
Andor Episode 7 Explained: Why The Aldhani Heist Rebels Should Be Scared | Star Wars Canon Fodder
Andor Episode 7 shows viewers that pulling off a mega heist against the Empire isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The slow-burn Star Wars series once again forces Cassian Andor into close quarters with Imperials, and he and the other surviving members of the heist on Aldhani should be scared out of their skulls. Join IGN host Max Scoville for Canon Fodder and the full Andor Episode 7 breakdown.
