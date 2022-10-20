Read full article on original website
IGN
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect and Commander - Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer
Get a deep-dive look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the starship-building simulation game Cosmoteer, including how to build a small starship with a walkthrough of the creator mode showcasing the placement of various ship compartments and parts. The video also delves into the reasoning behind particular ship design and building decisions of the small starship, as well as a peek at a career mode utilizing the newly built starship.
IGN
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Risotto Nero Reveal Trailer
Meet Risotto Nero, the first DLC coming to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Watch the trailer to see the character in action. The DLC will be available as early access to Season Pass holders on October 26, and will be available for everyone else to purchase on October 28, 2022.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Gameplay - Sonic Adventure 2's Sky Rail Meets Cyber Space
One of Shadow's levels in Sonic Adventure 2 found its way to Sonic Frontiers' Cyber Space. Check out a full S-Rank run of Cyber Space level 2-6, which is heavily designed after Sonic Adventure 2's Sky Rail level.
IGN
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Gameplay Trailer
Explore the streets of Alabasta and get a look at gameplay in this new trailer for One Piece Odyssey, including combat and more from the upcoming RPG. Embark on an adventure when One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
IGN
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
IGN
Infernax - The Stranger Update Trailer
Meet The Stranger, a new playable character complete with a retro horror-inspired hockey mask, in this latest trailer for the retro-action adventure game Infernax. The Stranger comes armed with a shotgun and a multitude of blunt objects to cause bloody mayhem on foes. Check out the trailer to see The Stranger in action ahead of the Halloween update, available tomorrow October 25, 2022.
IGN
Cult of the Lamb - Blood Moon Festival Trailer
Cult of the Lamb's new limited-time event, Blood Moon Festival, will be available starting today, October 24, until November 10, 2022. In the Blood Moon Festival, harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the event, bringing new follower forms, decorations, and more to the action roguelite game!
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Characters Trailer
Join members of the development team as they introduce you to the characters of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Meet the adorable characters and learn more about them ahead of Sackboy: A Big Adventure's PC release on October 27, 2022.
IGN
Victoria 3 Video Review
Victoria 3 reviewed on PC by Leana Hafer. Victoria 3 is the kind of game that sucks me in and doesn't let me go, whether I'm trying to turn Hawaii into an anarcho-communist utopia or make Afghanistan the centerpiece of the global economy by monopolizing the opium trade. The scope and depth of its simulation is remarkable. I would need to double the length of this review just to explain the enormity of it in full. And that's only outdone by the fact that it actually runs well. I wish there was a fair bit less overall jank and weird AI behavior taking me out of the illusion, and the warfare system feels very work-in-progress. But that hasn't stopped me from playing it until the sun comes up more than a couple times in the last few weeks. It's a great first step, with an even more promising tomorrow.
IGN
Diwali 2022: From Consoles, Gift Cards for Steam, PlayStation or Xbox, Subscriptions to Streaming Gear, Here Is All You Can Gift to Gamers Around You
The season of lights is upon us, as Diwali has finally arrived with great pomp and fervor in India. As the festival brings friends and families closer than ever, it's no secret that there isn't a better time to finally grab some gifts for yourself or your dearest ones. With...
IGN
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests
Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
IGN
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
IGN
New Anime to Watch Fall 2022
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Fall anime 2022 available this season. Let us know which 2022 Fall anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!
IGN
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Amsterdam Gameplay vs. Real Life
The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Amsterdam mission is being called an uncanny representation of the location. With real-life Amsterdam footage provided by Melih Korkzman we were able to put the real world next to this popular mission in the Modern Warfare II Campaign to see how closely they compared.
IGN
The Newest Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween and Beyond
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means the spookiest time of year has officially arrived. While candy and costumes are wonderful, there is nothing quite like cozying up with those you love and being terrified and horrified by a great horror movie. This year, there are some standouts...
