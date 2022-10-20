ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect and Commander - Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer

Get a deep-dive look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the starship-building simulation game Cosmoteer, including how to build a small starship with a walkthrough of the creator mode showcasing the placement of various ship compartments and parts. The video also delves into the reasoning behind particular ship design and building decisions of the small starship, as well as a peek at a career mode utilizing the newly built starship.
IGN

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Risotto Nero Reveal Trailer

Meet Risotto Nero, the first DLC coming to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Watch the trailer to see the character in action. The DLC will be available as early access to Season Pass holders on October 26, and will be available for everyone else to purchase on October 28, 2022.
IGN

Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay

Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
IGN

One Piece Odyssey - Gameplay Trailer

Explore the streets of Alabasta and get a look at gameplay in this new trailer for One Piece Odyssey, including combat and more from the upcoming RPG. Embark on an adventure when One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
IGN

Infernax - The Stranger Update Trailer

Meet The Stranger, a new playable character complete with a retro horror-inspired hockey mask, in this latest trailer for the retro-action adventure game Infernax. The Stranger comes armed with a shotgun and a multitude of blunt objects to cause bloody mayhem on foes. Check out the trailer to see The Stranger in action ahead of the Halloween update, available tomorrow October 25, 2022.
IGN

Cult of the Lamb - Blood Moon Festival Trailer

Cult of the Lamb's new limited-time event, Blood Moon Festival, will be available starting today, October 24, until November 10, 2022. In the Blood Moon Festival, harvest pumpkins to unlock a brand new ritual that will raise former members of their cult, casting them back to the land of the living as wandering spirits. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the event, bringing new follower forms, decorations, and more to the action roguelite game!
IGN

Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney

Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
IGN

The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories

The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Characters Trailer

Join members of the development team as they introduce you to the characters of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Meet the adorable characters and learn more about them ahead of Sackboy: A Big Adventure's PC release on October 27, 2022.
IGN

Victoria 3 Video Review

Victoria 3 reviewed on PC by Leana Hafer. Victoria 3 is the kind of game that sucks me in and doesn't let me go, whether I'm trying to turn Hawaii into an anarcho-communist utopia or make Afghanistan the centerpiece of the global economy by monopolizing the opium trade. The scope and depth of its simulation is remarkable. I would need to double the length of this review just to explain the enormity of it in full. And that's only outdone by the fact that it actually runs well. I wish there was a fair bit less overall jank and weird AI behavior taking me out of the illusion, and the warfare system feels very work-in-progress. But that hasn't stopped me from playing it until the sun comes up more than a couple times in the last few weeks. It's a great first step, with an even more promising tomorrow.
HAWAII STATE
IGN

Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope Beacon Beach Side Quests

Beacon Beach side quests in Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope ease you into the tactical RPG's puzzles and unique battles, with some handy rewards in store as well. Like Sparks of Hope's other planets, Beacon Beach also includes a Red Coin puzzle, a Blue Coin puzzle, and a Green Coin puzzle. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock Beacon Beach's Secret Zone.
IGN

Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule

Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
IGN

New Anime to Watch Fall 2022

Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Fall anime 2022 available this season. Let us know which 2022 Fall anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!
IGN

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Amsterdam Gameplay vs. Real Life

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Amsterdam mission is being called an uncanny representation of the location. With real-life Amsterdam footage provided by Melih Korkzman we were able to put the real world next to this popular mission in the Modern Warfare II Campaign to see how closely they compared.
IGN

The Newest Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween and Beyond

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means the spookiest time of year has officially arrived. While candy and costumes are wonderful, there is nothing quite like cozying up with those you love and being terrified and horrified by a great horror movie. This year, there are some standouts...

