Hanover, PA

GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Biden Trolls 'MAGA' Candidate Dr. Oz as John Fetterman's Lead Disappears

President Joe Biden trolled Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz while supporting his Democratic rival John Fetterman during a trip to Pennsylvania. The president backed Fetterman, the state's current lieutenant governor, in visits on Thursday to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Although Fetterman enjoyed a double-digit lead over Oz in some polls released during the summer, his advantage has evaporated as Election Day approaches, with more recent surveys suggesting that the contest could be headed for a photo finish.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Poll: Oz and Fetterman now tied in Pennsylvania Senate race

A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows that Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is now in a dead heat against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. The survey interviewed 550 likely voters with a margin of error of 4.2 per cent. Each candidate is polling at 46 per cent with less than three weeks until Election Day. Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz will debate on Tuesday in the capital city of Harrisburg. The numbers are a major reversal from when Mr Fetterman had a large lead against Dr Oz. Last month’s InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll showed that Mr Fetterman had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WISCONSIN STATE
The Baltimore Sun

‘A collapsing house of cards’: Officials in Maryland decry impending failure of another Chesapeake Bay agreement

Observing the signing of the very first Chesapeake Bay cleanup agreement in 1983, Maryland state Sen. Gerald Winegrad would never have imagined the string of failures ahead, he said. Bay agreements prescribing pollution cuts for 2000 and 2010 would both fall short. And now, it seems targets for 2025 won’t be met either. Winegrad, a longtime bay advocate, is among the legislators and ...
MARYLAND STATE
swimswam.com

Virginia vs. Florida 2022 — Dual Meet Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) Robert Gibbs contributed to this report. With the exception of the Virginia-Texas meet last year, SwimSwam hasn’t typically done live recaps of collegiate dual meets in the past. However, this season we plan on doing live recaps of duals between some of the top-ranked teams in the NCAA, with Virginia vs. Florida being one of them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
swimswam.com

Diann Uustal Breaks Six Masters World Records At Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic

SCM (25 meters) The 14th Annual Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic Meet saw 15 world and national records fall over the weekend of Oct. 14-16. The unique short course meters competition returned to the historic Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida. U.S. Masters swimmers of any level – from beginner to elite – are welcome to celebrate fast swimming and camaraderie within the community.
ORLANDO, FL
swimswam.com

National Junior Team Member Gracie Weyant Commits to Florida for Fall 2024

She'll be joining her older sister, Emma Weyant, who just transferred to Florida after spending her freshman season at Virginia. Stock photo via Kristi Cardoni. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GAINESVILLE, FL

