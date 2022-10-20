A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll shows that Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is now in a dead heat against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. The survey interviewed 550 likely voters with a margin of error of 4.2 per cent. Each candidate is polling at 46 per cent with less than three weeks until Election Day. Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz will debate on Tuesday in the capital city of Harrisburg. The numbers are a major reversal from when Mr Fetterman had a large lead against Dr Oz. Last month’s InsiderAdvantage/FOX 29 poll showed that Mr Fetterman had...

