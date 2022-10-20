God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media, so if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there. The leak itself, while damaging, appears to be an innocent one. A Twitter account (which we won't link to here) for a user with early code for the game appears to be auto-posting screenshots taken while playing, inadvertently revealing details of the game. IGN has confirmed that the images are legitimate.

