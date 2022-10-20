Read full article on original website
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang and Pym families pulled into the...
Diablo 3's Ill-Fated Real-Money Auction House Couldn't Be Removed For One Very Mundane Reason
Players who were around for Diablo III's launch in 2012 will probably remember the auction house: a gameplay mechanic where players could buy and sell their in-game items for real-world money. The feature was controversial right from the start, but it didn't disappear completely until 2014. Now, we know why....
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76
The launch of Fallout 76 was a disaster. From unforgivable bugs and data breaches, to collector’s edition items that were the very definition of the words ‘false advertising’, the once lauded series went from controversy to controversy after the launch of its first MMO. Fallout 76, according to most, was dead on arrival.
Star Ocean The Divine Force - J.J.: Character Introduction Trailer
Meet J.J. in this latest trailer for the RPG Star Ocean The Divine Force, and get to know more about this knight who has mechanized his entire body. Star Ocean The Divine Force will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27, 2022.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Amsterdam Gameplay vs. Real Life
The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Amsterdam mission is being called an uncanny representation of the location. With real-life Amsterdam footage provided by Melih Korkzman we were able to put the real world next to this popular mission in the Modern Warfare II Campaign to see how closely they compared.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Risotto Nero Reveal Trailer
Meet Risotto Nero, the first DLC coming to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Watch the trailer to see the character in action. The DLC will be available as early access to Season Pass holders on October 26, and will be available for everyone else to purchase on October 28, 2022.
The Splatoon 3 Community Is Currently Losing It Over a Mysterious Mode Called 'Big Run'
For those who aren't Extremely Online, seeing all the art and messages in Splatoon 3's Splatsville square can be confusing if you're not up on the current meme flavor of the week. Last week, the meme template was a fill-in-the-blank sentence beginning with "Full of..." Sure. This week, every message...
Fallout 4 Is Getting a PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrade - IGN Daily Fix
Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 will be getting a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2023. Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is currently PlayStation's weakest first-party PC launch on Steam. Finally, God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media. So if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
Disco Elysium Writer Seemingly Files Lawsuit Against His Former Company
The issues surrounding Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM continue, as one ex-developer has apparently filed a lawsuit against the company. According to a report from Tech News Space, an official website of the Estonian court revealed that the lead game designer of Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, is suing ZA/UM. According to...
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Characters Trailer
Join members of the development team as they introduce you to the characters of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Meet the adorable characters and learn more about them ahead of Sackboy: A Big Adventure's PC release on October 27, 2022.
PS5 DualSense Edge Price, Harrison Ford Joins MCU, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From the revealed price and release date of the PS5 DualSense Edge, to Harrison Ford joining the MCU, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Character Breakdown
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is available right now on Nintendo Switch and reunites Mario, the Rabbids, and their friends for a space adventure to save the galaxy! So to get you ready to hit the ground blasting, Mark Medina is here to break down the updated and new characters you'll rely on to fight back against Cursa, a mysterious entity that is spreading Darkmess across worlds.
PSA - God of War: Ragnarok Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media, so if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there. The leak itself, while damaging, appears to be an innocent one. A Twitter account (which we won't link to here) for a user with early code for the game appears to be auto-posting screenshots taken while playing, inadvertently revealing details of the game. IGN has confirmed that the images are legitimate.
Original Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation'
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. Last weekend, Taylor took to Twitter to...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Single-Player Review
This is our single-player campaign review for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. For our thoughts on PvP, check out the in-progress multiplayer review, and expect our final verdict soon. In five years time when we discuss Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there will be no confusion as to...
Genshin Nahida Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Nahida Release Date and details about the upcoming character? Nahida is the current Dendro Archon, also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali. As a playable character, she is a catalyst user that can use the power of Dendro. This page contains spoilers for the Archon Quest...
