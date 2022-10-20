Read full article on original website
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.71 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates seven times. Sales increased 25.3% year-over-year, with revenue...
Pfizer Stock (NYSE:PFE): Undervalued by Current and Future Metrics
Pfizer is set to produce record earnings in Fiscal 2022, topping last year’s already inflated numbers. While vaccine-related sales are likely to unwind, Pfizer should remain very profitable. Regardless, the stock appears quite cheap, especially with the recent deleveraging leaving room for growing capital returns. Shares of pharma giant...
FuboTV Stock: Despite Concerns, Current Share Price Offers ‘Compelling Entry Point,’ Says Analyst
Adding new subs or hitting revenue targets have rarely been an issue for fuboTV (FUBO) and the latest update from the sports-focused streamer stuck to that narrative. On Monday, the company raised its revenue and new subs expectations for Q3. The company now expects total revenue for the quarter to...
Microsoft (MSFT) Cheat Sheet – Ahead of Today’s Earnings Release
Like most tech stocks, Microsoft (MSFT) has experienced volatility all year long. The stock is down more than 25% year-to-date, and the company missed earnings in the last quarter. For Q1 2023, which Microsoft will report on today, October 25, the earnings estimate has been increased since last quarter. Plus,...
Analysts are All About These 10 Stocks
Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold. Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy. Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings –...
Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential
A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the...
Like Earning Dividends? Buy These 10 Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates Arrive
There’s still time to catch these dividend stocks before their ex-dividend dates arrive. As a bonus, all of these stocks are at or near their 52-week lows, so you can buy them at bargain prices.
How Much Is Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know
Many stocks used the pandemic and the work from home trend as a springboard for outsized gains, and Block (SQ) was one of the main beneficiaries. Shares soared once the market absorbed the Covid shock, with the company’s Cash App gaining widespread adoption while stimulus checks rolled in. However, fast forward to the present day and the severity of the pullback since is on display; the stock is almost back to early pandemic levels.
Warner Bros. (WBD) Announces $4.3 Billion Cost; Stock Faltering
Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to save about $3 billion even as it expects to incur $4.3 billion in restructuring charges through 2024. In a securities filing Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) said that it expects to shell out about $4.3 billion in pretax restructuring charges through 2024, stemming from the merger of Discovery and AT&T’s (NYSE:T) WarnerMedia segment earlier this year. Following the news, the stock fell 2.3%, on the heels of a 48% drop year-to-date.
Google Earnings Cheat Sheet – Ahead of Today’s Earnings Release
Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reports earnings today, after the markets close. Ahead of its earnings release, it’s useful to know how the company performed in recent quarters. Here’s a look at Google’s earnings estimates vs. its actual earnings in the past three quarters. After two quarters of misses,...
2 Recession-Proof Stocks That Score a “Perfect 10”
Recession-proof your portfolio with these two consumer stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. A maximum Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Amid weak economic prospects, top executives of leading companies, including Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Elon Musk of...
Time to Bottom Fish? 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to...
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 25: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market finished higher, with the S&P/ASX200 setting a new 20-day high. The Australian share market finished Tuesday higher, buoyed by the A-REIT and Telecommunications Services sectors. The S&P/ASX200 closed up, gaining 19.20 points or 0.28% to 6,798.60 and setting a new 20-day high. The broader All Ordinaries...
As Home Sales Plummet, These Apartment Stocks Could Make Money
The U.S. real estate market might be rolling over. Some traders will react with anxiety and panic-selling, but you don’t have to give in to the fear-mongering. Instead, you might actually profit from a housing hangover with a stake in these three potential winners. In 2022 and into 2023,...
Insider Buy on ETNB Stock Inspiring Copycat Investors
89bio (ETNB) stock is on the rise today, possibly due to a significant insider buy on the stock. Four days ago, one of the directors of this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, who owns more than 10% of ETNB’s stock, made an $8.9 million Informative Buy. The insider, Ra Capital Management,...
Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion...
It’s a Wipe-Out for Tricida (TCDA) Stock
Tricida (TCDA) stock has fallen 92.5% in pre-market trading on news of its Phase 3 trial. The pharma company reported that its kidney disease candidate, veverimer, did not meet its main goals for treatment. Previously, this drug had held a lot of hope, and TCDA stock held a Smart Score of “Perfect 10,” meaning it was likely to outperform the market.
Why Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) shares plunged nearly 17% today?
Reliance Worldwide shares dived after the Australian plumbing supply company flagged worsening financial operating conditions ahead. Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (ASX:RWC) shares were down almost 17% by the afternoon, after the Australian plumbing supplies company warned of worsening financial operating conditions ahead. Although Reliance is headquartered in Australia, it has...
