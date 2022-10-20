Read full article on original website
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
Updated: 8...
HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials
Updated: 6 hours ago. In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly...
Storm pipe installation continues on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Work by MidSouth Construction to install new storm piping on Ross Clark Circle continues this week. According to information released by the City of Dothan on Monday morning, the installation this week will happen across McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal. This installation will include construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
Houston County Schools take proactive approach to “controversial” library content
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all students could access, a Houston County teacher brought the concern to school officials. Teachingbooks.net is a resource provided through the Alabama Virtual Library.
Pumpkin Dunk provides new fall tradition for kids
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Leisure Services provided a unique fall activity for kids. The Pumpkin Dunk was a splash at the Westgate Wellness Pool. Lifeguards throw pumpkins into the pool for kids to jump in and fish out. Parents joined in on the fun showing the little ones how the pumpkins could keep them afloat. The Halloween mood was set with a smoke machine and spider and skeleton decorations.
Voter registration and community cookout held in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dexter Grimsley’s campaign held a voter registration drive at the Plant in downtown Dothan. The community was invited out for a free cookout with live music, all in an effort to encourage people to use their right to vote. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from, who...
Legal Talk Tuesday: True or False - Part 2
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan debunk more common misconceptions.
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home.
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday's game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
Wiregrass teams play in softball tournament for brothers fighting cancer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teams from across the wiregrass played in a softball tournament october 22 for a good cause. PJ and Dylan are brothers who have lymphoma cancer. Friends of their family organized a softball tournament to help raise funds. Teams from Enterprise, Geneva, Dothan, and even Pensacola played...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan High School Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy pushed a volunteer assistant to the ground in what appears to be a violent manner during Friday night's game. Video posted to Twitter captured the incident that occurred as the Wolves scored the winning touchdown against Opelika in...
Daleville superintendent resigning at end of the year
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Lisa Stamps, superintendent for Daleville City Schools, will officially resign from her position at the end of 2022 to accept a state education post. Dr. Stamps announced on the night of October 19 that she will officially resign when her contract is up at the end...
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery's condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
