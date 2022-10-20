Read full article on original website
Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food
Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
Hanford Sentinel
The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend
Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
New burger restaurant opens in northwest Fresno
There's a new place to grab a juicy burger in northwest Fresno. Hammy's Smash Burgers is located on Shaw and Blythe, right next to Party City.
How your home landscaping can help feed animals at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Right now is your chance to partner with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo by re-purposing branches and shrubs that might grow in your yard or parking area.
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
These new Taco Bell items are offered exclusively in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is one of only two places in the country where you’ll be able to find three sweet new breakfast items at Taco Bell. A Taco Bell spokesperson said locations in Fresno are testing out three new iced coffee flavors as part of an expansion of the fast-food joint’s breakfast menu. […]
andnowuknow.com
Fowler Packing Acquires Over 10,000 Acres and Expands Program; Justin Parnagian Details
FRESNO, CA - A significant ag acquisition is taking place in California. Fresno-based Fowler Packing Company has acquired SunWest Fruit Company in partnership with Ag Partners Capital. With this deal, Fowler adds over 10,000 acres of farmland to its operations, with new access to coveted water districts. “Given the significant...
Hanford Sentinel
Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source
Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
13 Prime raises money after cook is killed while biking to work
His bosses say for the past four years, Joshua was a model employee. He rode his bike to work every morning for his 7 am shift, rain or shine and was never late.
sierranewsonline.com
Cooler Temperatures And Rain Possible
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Could it be that fall has finally arrived in our mountain communities? The NWS Forecast Office Hanford, CA is predicting much cooler temperatures for the following 10 days starting tomorrow. There is also some indications that we might get some much needed rain!. Dry weather and unseasonably warm...
thesungazette.com
Porterville goes green with local dispensaries
On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
AOL Corp
How much did it cost to buy a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 9?
The median price per square foot for a home in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County increased in the past week to $227, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County was $216. After Hanford,...
Texas Roadhouse hiring 230 jobs in Visalia with new restaurant
Texas Roadhouse is bringing 230 jobs to Visalia as it staffs up for its grand opening.
KMPH.com
Man shot in back of head in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Dustin Ray Garnier, 1975-2022
It is with great sadness and immeasurable love that I announce the passing of my amazing husband on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 47. Dustin Ray Garnier was born at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 1975, to Pamela Wynn (Hatley) Horn...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
