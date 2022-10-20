ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Irwin St. Inn — haunted rooms and delicious food

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay at a haunted hotel?. Most people might think of a haunting as lights flickering, a creepy lady in mist walking towards you, or even two little siblings messing with you. Well, that is exactly what you might experience when staying at The Irwin Street Inn & Restaurant.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The popular Witches Night Out returns to Hanford this weekend

Mainstreet Hanford's popular Witches Night Out festival returns from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to bring spooky fun to the downtown area. Tickets were sold out in under 20 minutes. Those with tickets can expect a goody bag with gifts purchased from downtown businesses, coupons to use during...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Hindu community celebrates Diwali

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Hindu community is celebrating Diwali. The five-day Festival of Lights kicked off Saturday morning at a new Hindu temple. “For the Hindu community, Diwali is like what Christmas is to Christians,” explained Zeal Shah, outreach administrator for Swaminarayan BAPS Temple. “The celebration symbolizes the victory of good over evil. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Clovis families find solutions to bullying from surprising source

Joe and Kortnie’s 7-year-old son headed to his Clovis Elementary School one morning sporting brand-new shoes in his favorite color, red. But when Kortnie picked him up that afternoon, their middle child was visibly upset, and his shoes were covered in dirt. He had been bullied by a classmate.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman trapped underneath car at Clovis shopping center

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A woman is recovering in the hospital after Clovis police say she was run over and trapped underneath a car Saturday morning. Officers say the collision happened around 11 a.m. on Shaw Avenue, near Villa Avenue, in the Sonic Drive-In parking lot at the Sunflower Marketplace shopping center.
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Cooler Temperatures And Rain Possible

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–Could it be that fall has finally arrived in our mountain communities? The NWS Forecast Office Hanford, CA is predicting much cooler temperatures for the following 10 days starting tomorrow. There is also some indications that we might get some much needed rain!. Dry weather and unseasonably warm...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville goes green with local dispensaries

On Oct. 24, the Porterville City Council will be conducting a special meeting to interview three different dispensaries, all who will be local. After the interviews, the council will determine which dispensary they will welcome into the city, but the dispensary must be owned by a Porterville resident or business owner of at least three years.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in back of head in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
FRESNO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Dustin Ray Garnier, 1975-2022

It is with great sadness and immeasurable love that I announce the passing of my amazing husband on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 47. Dustin Ray Garnier was born at 11:59 p.m. on September 13, 1975, to Pamela Wynn (Hatley) Horn...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA

