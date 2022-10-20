Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Thousands of students missing out on aid as Washington has third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in US
OLYMPIA, Wash. — State legislators are speaking out after 14,700 Washington students missed out on receiving financial assistance for college or career training last year. Only 41.7% of 12th-grade students in Washington complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, the third-lowest rate in the country, according to a news release from the Washington State Governor’s Office.
Comments / 0