ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
fox47.com

Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Sunburst chairs at Memorial Union Terrace packed up for the season

MADISON, Wis. — The Sunburst chairs at the Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace are leaving the space until next spring. The removal of the Terrace chairs on Monday morning marks the end of Memorial Union’s warm weather programming, including free and low-cost live music, art activities, film showings, and seasonal dining options.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
OREGON, WI
fox47.com

Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says

OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue,...
OREGON, WI
fox47.com

Home a total loss in Town of Albion fire

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A home is considered a total loss after a fire in the Town of Albion Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Albion Road just after 6 a.m. One person was inside the home when the fire broke out. Dane County...
fox47.com

15 vehicles damaged in fire at Portage auto auction house

PORTAGE, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were damaged and destroyed in a fire at an auction house in Portage Saturday. Portage Fire Department officials said that 15 cars were found on fire in the rear lot of Insurance Auto Auction on Highway 16 just after 7:30 a.m. Officials said there were multiple explosions.
PORTAGE, WI
fox47.com

'Jewelry Thief' Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. — Badger safety John Torchio picked off two passes on Saturday. On Monday, he picked up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Award. The “Jewelry Thief” shined like a diamond in Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. He returned his first interception for a touchdown and also led all players in tackles with 10.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Interceptions help Badgers take down Purdue on Homecoming

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to hold off a late surge from Purdue Saturday, winning on Homecoming, 35-24. John Torchio recorded a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six. Jordan Turner also grabbed a pick as the Badgers held Purdue to just 10 points through the first three quarters.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy