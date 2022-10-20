Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Bullets shatter patio door of east side apartment, land feet away from person sleeping
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say bullets landed just a few feet from someone who was sleeping on the couch of their east side apartment over the weekend. Police were called to the 900 block of Vernon Ave. — just off of Cottage Grove Rd. and Stoughton Rd. — just before 3 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
fox47.com
Sunburst chairs at Memorial Union Terrace packed up for the season
MADISON, Wis. — The Sunburst chairs at the Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace are leaving the space until next spring. The removal of the Terrace chairs on Monday morning marks the end of Memorial Union’s warm weather programming, including free and low-cost live music, art activities, film showings, and seasonal dining options.
fox47.com
Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
fox47.com
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says
OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue,...
fox47.com
Independent investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials say an independent investigation into the Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, based on the legal standards for both. In a release issued Monday morning, the Dane County Board says the investigation conducted by retired Dane...
fox47.com
Home a total loss in Town of Albion fire
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A home is considered a total loss after a fire in the Town of Albion Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 500 block of Albion Road just after 6 a.m. One person was inside the home when the fire broke out. Dane County...
fox47.com
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area.
fox47.com
15 vehicles damaged in fire at Portage auto auction house
PORTAGE, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were damaged and destroyed in a fire at an auction house in Portage Saturday. Portage Fire Department officials said that 15 cars were found on fire in the rear lot of Insurance Auto Auction on Highway 16 just after 7:30 a.m. Officials said there were multiple explosions.
fox47.com
Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator
MADISON, Wis. — Multiple landmarks on the UW-Madison campus — including Memorial Union — were seemingly vandalized overnight with messages protesting a conservative commentator who was set to speak on campus Monday night. A Fox 47 photographer captured images of graffiti spray-painted onto the front of the...
fox47.com
'Jewelry Thief' Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — Badger safety John Torchio picked off two passes on Saturday. On Monday, he picked up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Award. The “Jewelry Thief” shined like a diamond in Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. He returned his first interception for a touchdown and also led all players in tackles with 10.
fox47.com
Interceptions help Badgers take down Purdue on Homecoming
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers were able to hold off a late surge from Purdue Saturday, winning on Homecoming, 35-24. John Torchio recorded a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six. Jordan Turner also grabbed a pick as the Badgers held Purdue to just 10 points through the first three quarters.
Comments / 0