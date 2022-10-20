Read full article on original website
Related
Taxpayers Ask Court to Block Statewide Education Property Tax
A group of New Hampshire taxpayers have chosen a new target in their quest to sue the state over its school funding system: the statewide education property tax. In an Oct. 5 filing in Grafton Superior Court, the taxpayers asked the court to grant an injunction against the tax to stop it from being implemented […]
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
COVID-19 Shots Required for Kids? Not In NH, Dept. of Ed Chief Says
Despite a recommendation by the CDC that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of required immunizations for school children it will likely not happen in New Hampshire. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made the recommendation Thursday in its update of childhood and adult immunization schedules. It would join a list that already includes Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria and Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).
NHPR
N.H. emergency rental assistance funding could dry up at the end of this year
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. Federal funding is set to end Dec. 29 for a rental assistance program that has provided more than $230 million statewide to help thousands of people stay in their homes.
When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed.
Some parents who made the switch to homeschooling during the pandemic plan to stick with it, a state official said. But many home study students returned to public school in the fall of 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed..
wamc.org
The major party candidates for Vermont governor clash over a number of topics during latest debate
The incumbent Republican and the Democrat challenging him for the top elected position in Vermont have participated in a number of debates. The latest occurred Thursday night on NBC5. Vermont Republican Phil Scott is seeking his fourth two-year term as governor. Democrat Brenda Siegel has not held elective office. She...
MSNBC
Democrat mocked for rightly saying state has higher crime than NY, California
Oklahoma Democratic candidate for governor, Joy Hofmeister, received public mocking from incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt during a Wednesday debate when she accurately pointed out the state's crime problem. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 21, 2022.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Should New York State Require DNA Tests Be Sent To Parents Of Students?
If you're a parent, do you think New York State should require that DNA test kits be sent out for each child in public school? It kind of sounds like the beginning of a dystopian society, right? All children must submit to a DNA test and no one really knows why, but everyone suspects it's nothing good.
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
WMTW
Maine Republican Paul LePage says Democratic ads distort his record on abortion
LEWISTON, Maine -- Oct. 21, 2022 — Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage says a pair of TV ads that have been running for weeks, attacking his position on abortion, distort his record. LePage addressed the ads in response to questions from me Friday at the Franco-American Center, in...
AOL Corp
Why Lee Zeldin is gaining ground on Kathy Hochul in the N.Y. governor’s race
Gov. Hochul’s road to a full term in this fall’s general election was once expected to be a cakewalk. It’s starting to look more like a minefield. Hochul, who dominated in the Democratic primary, entered the general election race with the incumbency, a mountain of cash and an opponent whose close ties to former President Donald Trump appeared to threaten his basic viability in a deep-blue state.
Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene
The New Yorker does not mention the steady demise or sale of local and regional papers and broadcasters that has undermined Vermont’s media landscape for several decades, and has been most destructive in the last few years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene.
WCAX
Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
Regulators Are Poised to Let Vermont Gas Buy Methane From a Distant Landfill
Vermont energy regulators are poised to allow the state’s only natural gas utility to buy methane from a giant New York State landfill, despite criticism that the deal would do little to help the state meet its climate goals. Public Utilities Commission staff are recommending approval of a 15-year...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Why 'yes' vote on Question 4 matters
Come Nov. 8, vote yes on Question 4 on your Massachusetts ballot. My own story shows why it’s important. I remember when I first drove a car in the United States. I was 21, driving without a license, and I got stuck in a snowbank. There I was, crying...
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
Comments / 1