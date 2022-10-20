ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 1

Related
The 74

Taxpayers Ask Court to Block Statewide Education Property Tax

A group of New Hampshire taxpayers have chosen a new target in their quest to sue the state over its school funding system: the statewide education property tax. In an Oct. 5 filing in Grafton Superior Court, the taxpayers asked the court to grant an injunction against the tax to stop it from being implemented […]
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Washington Examiner

Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits

(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

COVID-19 Shots Required for Kids? Not In NH, Dept. of Ed Chief Says

Despite a recommendation by the CDC that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of required immunizations for school children it will likely not happen in New Hampshire. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made the recommendation Thursday in its update of childhood and adult immunization schedules. It would join a list that already includes Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria and Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
AOL Corp

Why Lee Zeldin is gaining ground on Kathy Hochul in the N.Y. governor’s race

Gov. Hochul’s road to a full term in this fall’s general election was once expected to be a cakewalk. It’s starting to look more like a minefield. Hochul, who dominated in the Democratic primary, entered the general election race with the incumbency, a mountain of cash and an opponent whose close ties to former President Donald Trump appeared to threaten his basic viability in a deep-blue state.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

Protesters at Vermont Statehouse demand accountability for Capitol riot

In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
VERMONT STATE
Big Country 96.9

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?

There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
ALABAMA STATE
mynbc5.com

Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region

MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy