Health officials warn of rise in RSV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health experts are warning of a rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The common cold-like virus hit the highest level of cases for any single week in two years. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials say...
Free shuttle rides to Zoolie Ghoulie
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can now catch a ride to the Zoolie Ghoulie event at the Henson Robinson Zoo. The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) is giving free rides between the zoo and downtown on Saturday. Trips to the zoo start at 12:30 p.m. and go until 4...
Zoolie Ghoulie returns to Henson Robinson Zoo
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Henson Robinson Zoo's Zoolie Ghoulie returns this year. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can bring the family to the zoo and show off their Halloween costumes and get some trick-or-treating done. Tickets for the event...
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
LHS students rebuild Santa's home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lanphier High School students started working their magic to rebuild the Santa house that will be in front of Robin Roberts Stadium. The students will build the house from scratch. The project is part of Lanphier's building trade class, where students get hands-on experience in...
Phoenix Center holds first country-themed drag show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents had an opportunity to watch a country-themed drag show. On Saturday, there was a country-themed drag show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show gave people the chance to throw on their cowboy hats and enjoy a day of country music and fun.
Decatur Fire Department responds to cooking fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, the Decatur Fire Department put out a cooking fire. The fire happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. When crews arrived at the house, they reported seeing smoke coming from the front door and eaves of the house. Officials...
Man killed in Stonington train crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man killed in a train crash Friday has been identified. Christian County Coroner Amy C. Calvert Winans says 69-year-old Stephen Jordan was killed while operating equipment on the train tracks. The crash happened near American Legion Way and the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing in...
3-year-old dead, Macoupin County woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
Adams Street closed for water service installation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Westbound Adams Street will be closed to thru traffic between 3rd and 4th street beginning Monday, Oct. 24. The closure is for a water service installation by City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). Officials say this work is expected to take multiple days. Lanes will...
Decatur Police release camera footage of two officers and a suspect shot
DECATUR, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police released the videos of two officers and a suspect shot earlier this month. The suspect, Jamontey Neal, was killed after a traffic stop turned into a shooting. The videos from the Decatur Police captured the incident on both in-car and dashboard cameras and...
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
