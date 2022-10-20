Collinsville Grad Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE Teammate DeeJuan Pruitt Named To 13-Member Pre-Season All-Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Earn Number Eight Seed In Class 7A Playoffs, Host First Round Game Against Bradley Bourbonnais In First Round
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High football team has made history during the 2022 season, going 8-1 and making the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time ever in program history. The reward for that is more history, as the Kahoks will host a first round game in back-to-back years...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Anderson Scores Three Touchdowns, Armes Two As Kahoks Rally To Defeat Centralia 35-31, Go 8-1 For Second Consecutive Season
CENTRALIA – Quarterback Kolby Anderson, subbing for injured starter Ethan Bagwell, scored three times, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, and Rollin Armes scored twice as Collinsville rallied from as much as a 14-point deficit to defeat Centralia 35-31 in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night at Centralia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marvin Burks Jr., 4-star safety from St. Louis, announces surprise SEC commitment
Marvin Burks Jr. was forecasted to stay close to home and play for Missouri. He’s now committed, however, to Ole Miss. From St. Louis, Burks is a blue-chip safety prospect out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep. Friday night, Burks pledged to play for Lane Kiffin’s program. Burks is...
LeBron James attends Chaminade High School football game to watch nephew play
After LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday, the basketball star capped the week by attending a high school football game in Southern California. LeBron and Savannah James, his wife, were spotted in the stands at Chaminade College Prep, where ...
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: East St. Louis vs. De Smet
The East St. Louis Flyers traveled to Creve Coeur to take on the De Smet Spartans. De Smet put up a fight, but East St. Louis would go on to win 40-10.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
St. Mary's High School will be open next year, president says
Earlier in the fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that it would be eliminating two Catholic schools in the city. Mike England, president of St. Mary’s High School, told KMOX that the plan is for the school to remain open.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
Murder remains unsolved, businessman linked to MHA Nation operation
Authorities are still investigating the death of a federal informant who was killed two years ago after providing information on disputed business dealings of the Three Affiliated Tribes Tribal Business Council and an economic development arm of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. The murder of Brandon Bentley, 50, remains...
recordpatriot.com
Edwardsville under boil order until further notice
A boil order for Edwardsville was issued Friday after a brief power outage at a nearby water treatment plant. The affected areas include properties using city water services west of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, the nearby apartment complexes Parc at 720 and Reserve, as well as properties on Sand Road, the Lakeview Commerce Center and Gateway Commerce Center Drive east of Interstate 255.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
