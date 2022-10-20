Illinois quick hits: Watch for deer; Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill; wet winter predictions

Read full article on original website
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
Marching Kahoks Place Second In 4A Illinois Preliminary Competition, Move On To State Championships
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School Marching Band placed second in Class 4A at the Illinois State Preliminary Competition over the weekend. For the first time in CHS history, the Marching Kahoks are advancing to Finals Competition at the Illinois State Marching Band Championships.
Newsom says he's not eyeing Oval Office despite shots at GOP presidential contenders
(The Center Square) – If re-elected, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is committed to finishing his four-year term as governor – a promise that reiterates his consistent denial of rumors that he is running for president. Newsom announced his intention during the first and likely only gubernatorial debate...
