Climate & Equitable Jobs Act in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It has been over one year since Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law back in 2021. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) is now at a turning point in its plan, with the hopes to have the state of Illinois meet its clean energy goals.
Veterans' home in Illinois dealing with COVID-19 surge
LaSALLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says 23 staff members and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say all cases are mild, presenting mostly...
RSV cases rising as groups prepare for Halloween fun
Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — Leaders of Life Martial Arts are preparing for a "Truck or Treat" this weekend with loads of fun on the schedule. "Outside we're going to have food trucks and games," Chief Executive Officer Kristofer Guerrero said. "Inside we're going to have our bounce house as well."
