Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
Award-Winning Startappz Launches ‘The Bank’ Case Study
AMMAN, Jordan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Startappz, the award-winning company, is a digital experience provider that partners with leading telecom operators, governments, banks, airlines, and other key players in fast-growing industries. Startappz has considerable expertise in successfully managing and transforming highly-complex businesses by improving their performance and reshaping their industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005049/en/ Award-Winning Startappz launches ‘The Bank’ Case Study
‘The truth is they’re vulnerable’: inside America’s mobile home crisis
Urgent as it may be, the affordable housing crisis is a term that can make one’s eyes glaze over. News coverage of how Americans who don’t belong to the 1% are being squeezed out of the housing market tends to lean on data and reports, statistics and graphs. A Decent Home, Sara Terry’s unflinchingly intimate and troubling documentary about the crisis that is roiling the nation, tells this ever-pervasive story on a refreshingly human scale.
