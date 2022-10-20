Building community on stage: Queer VOICES theater project at TACAW in Willits

Read full article on original website
Passion for farms starts young; at least that’s the idea locally as farmers nationwide age
Editor’s note: This the third of a series on farming in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. Local farms are working to educate and involve youth in local food systems in response to the rising census age in farmers and dwindling number of viable farms in the country.
Bennet column: Making progress for families in Garfield County
In March, I had the honor of meeting Autumn Rivera, a sixth-grade science teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. I asked her why she decided to become a teacher. She beamed with pride as she shared one story after another about the difference her students make in the community — like raising money to protect Sweetwater Lake — and the tireless support of her fellow teachers.
Obituary: Joan Anderson
Joan died quietly at her home in Renew Memory Care, surrounded by loving family. She survived her parents, Fred and Pearl Sall, her sisters, Frary Flood and Naoma Aeder, her daughter-in-law Jill (Greg) Anderson, her grandson Erik Anderson and her husband of 75 years, Phil Anderson, who died July 22, 2022. Family survivors include her twin sister, Phyllis Sall, and Phil and Joan’s children: Monica (Gary) Miller, Connie (Larry) Zimmer, Angie (Don) Parkison and Greg Anderson. Phil and Joan had eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Monday letters: More election season letters to the editor
During the GarCo Commisioners’ debate, political newcomer Ryan Gordon said, “the current commissioners are not looking to the future and instead are looking to the past.” Gordon called for a “fresh perspective and new ideas” over what he called “the stale approach” of the three current commissioners. Gordon even said he’s not for ending oil and gas “entirely” (phew!)
