ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2, Ector ISD 6th-grade students arrested

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats.  The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two accused in motel drug bust, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught selling drugs out of a local motel. Anthony Lee, 66, has been charged with three counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony, and one count of Delivery of Marijuana, a state jail […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Teen accused of strangling babies at ORMC indicted by grand jury

ODESSA, Texas — A teen accused of strangling two babies at an Odessa hospital nursery and attempting to take a police officer's weapon has been indicted by a grand jury. Marcus McCowan, Jr., 18, was indicted on Oct. 17 for two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of assault of a public servant and one count of attempt to take a weapon from an officer.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested following drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars following a drug bust earlier this month. Matthew Rodriguez, 28, has been charged with four drug related charges and one count of possessing a stolen firearm.  According to an affidavit, in October, detectives with the Odessa Police Department Intelligence Unit received information that a suspect identified […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Major crash on 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy