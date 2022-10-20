Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland College Volleyball sweeps Frank Phillips College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Lady Chaps swept Frank Phillips earlier today now standing at 8-4 in conference play. Watch below for the Highlights.
cbs7.com
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
cbs7.com
Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
cbs7.com
Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees
Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Late comeback helps Midwestern State defeat UTPB Falcons 24-23
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB is now 2-4 in conference after a fourth quarter comeback by Midwestern State helped defeat the Falcons at Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland, Texas. Watch below for the highlights.
cbs7.com
Midland County precinct 402 has errors with ballots
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson with the county, the Midland County Elections Office discovered Monday morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402. This affected the Midland ISD school board race. Immediately after discovering the error, a solution was implemented. Viewers...
cbs7.com
Midland Fire Department hosts annual ‘Truck or Treat’ at the Central Fire Station
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Fire Department knows how to raise the roof when it comes to throwing a community event. The city of Midland and the Midland Fire Department presented their annual ‘Truck or Treat’ event Saturday morning at the Central Fire Station. There were plenty...
cbs7.com
Christ Church Anglican held annual festival of St. Francis, including pet blessing and 5k run
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The festival was a fun filled event for every member of the family to enjoy. The festival included music, food, vendors, games for the kids and a way for the community to come together. For the first time, the festival had a bless the pet 5k...
cbs7.com
Judge rules ECUD elections can continue
The Monahans Loboes won their 5th game in a row, dominating Fabens 61-0 on Friday night. The Permian Panthers erased a 21-point second half deficit to beat Frenship 42-41 in Wolfforth. Updated: 15 hours ago. The #4 Wink Wildcats stay undefeated with a 42-28 comeback win over rival McCamey. CBS7...
cbs7.com
MCSO asking community to help find missing person
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate, 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo. He was last seen on October 24, at 4:20 pm, walking south on the 5200 block of south highway 349. Bryan was wearing a grey shirt (Ecko) and blue jeans.
cbs7.com
Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s office, over the weekend an inmate at Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell. The inmate, 55 year old Douglas Walter Hassell, was in jail for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft. Next of...
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Crane County that left Ft. Stockton resident, Chelsea Kell Sanchez dead. According to Texas DPS, Sanchez was driving a Nissan Rogue south on FM 1053 when for unknown reasons her vehicle veered across the center line into the northbound lane and hit the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram carrying three people.
Comments / 0