Midland, TX

cbs7.com

First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County deals with voting issues for MISD Board of Trustees

Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court said temporary restraining orders were for “extreme necessity or hardship.”. The Midland Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season, beating Odessa High 41-31 at Ratliff Stadium. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT. The Monahans Loboes won...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County precinct 402 has errors with ballots

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson with the county, the Midland County Elections Office discovered Monday morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402. This affected the Midland ISD school board race. Immediately after discovering the error, a solution was implemented. Viewers...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Judge rules ECUD elections can continue

The Monahans Loboes won their 5th game in a row, dominating Fabens 61-0 on Friday night. The Permian Panthers erased a 21-point second half deficit to beat Frenship 42-41 in Wolfforth. Updated: 15 hours ago. The #4 Wink Wildcats stay undefeated with a 42-28 comeback win over rival McCamey. CBS7...
MONAHANS, TX
cbs7.com

MCSO asking community to help find missing person

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate, 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo. He was last seen on October 24, at 4:20 pm, walking south on the 5200 block of south highway 349. Bryan was wearing a grey shirt (Ecko) and blue jeans.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Jail inmate found dead in cell

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Ector County Sheriff’s office, over the weekend an inmate at Ector County Jail was found dead in his cell. The inmate, 55 year old Douglas Walter Hassell, was in jail for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Felony Theft. Next of...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Crane County leaves one dead, three injured

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Two vehicles were involved in an accident in Crane County that left Ft. Stockton resident, Chelsea Kell Sanchez dead. According to Texas DPS, Sanchez was driving a Nissan Rogue south on FM 1053 when for unknown reasons her vehicle veered across the center line into the northbound lane and hit the second vehicle, a Dodge Ram carrying three people.
CRANE COUNTY, TX

