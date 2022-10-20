ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Mustangs stay undefeated-----Football roundup

HICKORY—With East Lincoln rolling through its regular season schedule, limiting opponents to 30 total points in seven games, head coach Dave Lubowicz and his staff find themselves using film sessions to keep the unbeaten Mustangs from drifting into complacency. One week, the goal was to cut down on penalties...
DENVER, NC
chathamjournal.com

ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to progress forward toward its full revival. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners has approved a $14 million contract with Choate Construction to complete upgrades to the historic racetrack, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The $14 million will come from the $18 million in funds […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Shelton & Williams to play at Eaton’s ‘Bluegrass Church’ on Oct. 27

The second “Bluegrass Church” of the year will be at Eaton’s Baptist on Thursday, Oct. 27. A meal starts at 6 p.m., followed by music from a featured band, a message, then a jam session for those who bring their instruments to pick a tune with the pros. The church is at 430 Eatons Church Road, Mocksville. The featured band is Shelton & Williams, a professional bluegrass band from Virginia. Learn more at https://sheltonandwilliams.com/.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourdavie.com

Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen

The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
LEXINGTON, NC
virginiamercury.com

Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension

Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
VIRGINIA STATE
Elkin Tribune

Missing teen reported in Wilkes County

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC

