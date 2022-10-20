Read full article on original website
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
lincolntimesnews.com
Mustangs stay undefeated-----Football roundup
HICKORY—With East Lincoln rolling through its regular season schedule, limiting opponents to 30 total points in seven games, head coach Dave Lubowicz and his staff find themselves using film sessions to keep the unbeaten Mustangs from drifting into complacency. One week, the goal was to cut down on penalties...
Aaron Clark set to make his college decision live on 247Sports
Aaron Clark, the No. 122 overall prospect in the class of 2023 is closing in on a decision. The 6-foot-6, 182 pound shooting guard will decide this Monday at 6:00 PM Eastern time between Wake Forest and Miami live on 247Sports Youtube channel. Clark took official visits to both programs...
chathamjournal.com
ACC announces football game times & networks for November 4 & 5
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 5. NC State Wolfpack is the only local area ACC team playing at home. They host Wake Forest on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke is traveling north to play Boston College on Friday evening at 7 pm. North Carolina Tar Heels will have a noon game in Virginia against the Cavaliers.
$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to progress forward toward its full revival. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners has approved a $14 million contract with Choate Construction to complete upgrades to the historic racetrack, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The $14 million will come from the $18 million in funds […]
ourdavie.com
Shelton & Williams to play at Eaton’s ‘Bluegrass Church’ on Oct. 27
The second “Bluegrass Church” of the year will be at Eaton’s Baptist on Thursday, Oct. 27. A meal starts at 6 p.m., followed by music from a featured band, a message, then a jam session for those who bring their instruments to pick a tune with the pros. The church is at 430 Eatons Church Road, Mocksville. The featured band is Shelton & Williams, a professional bluegrass band from Virginia. Learn more at https://sheltonandwilliams.com/.
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
ourdavie.com
Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen
The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Couple ties the knot at BBQ Festival in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
virginiamercury.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties. “As the timing, design, and scope of this project...
Elkin Tribune
Missing teen reported in Wilkes County
The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lynsey Payton Blankenship, age 17, of North Wilkesboro was last seen Oct. 19, 2022 at Wilkes Central High School in Moravian Falls. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’00”, and 125lbs.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Blind Tiger shuts down, replaced by new music venue Hangar 1819
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Blind Tiger is no longer in business on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. Instead, a new sign reading Hangar 1819 hangs outside the building. FOX8 spoke to the new owner about the vision for the business. He shared he is finalizing details for leasing the space this week and once […]
Sheriff: Human remains found in North Carolina belong to woman missing since 2018
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Human remains found at a home in Stokes County belong to a woman who went missing over four years ago, the sheriff’s office confirmed. On Monday, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation searched a home on Asbury Road in Westfield. According […]
Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have accused a local nonprofit of conducting illegal political activity within the county. On Friday, Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes and Vice Chair Winston McGregor sent a letter to several state and county officials calling […]
Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain dies after being hospitalized due to illness
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue Capt. Brian Yon has died from an illness, officials said Friday. The fire department said Yon was recently hospitalized due to an illness and died at Atrium Health CMC Main in Charlotte Wednesday. Yon had served with Mooresville Fire-Rescue since July 2007. The department...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
