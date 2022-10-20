ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

abccolumbia.com

$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
Local Living: Pet adoption special and spooky Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday. According to the event calendar it takes place this Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in costume get free general admission. Per...
COLUMBIA, SC
Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0

ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming. Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Big first quarter propels Yellow Jackets to first win on homecoming

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (Allen) – The Allen University Football team put on a terrific showing for Homecoming as they posted 30 points in the first quarter En route to running away with a big 50-14 win over Bluefield St. (WV) from Westwood HS Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets...
COLUMBIA, SC

