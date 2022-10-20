Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about. Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.
abccolumbia.com
Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
WIS-TV
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.
abccolumbia.com
Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
coladaily.com
Broad River corrections worker arrested for trafficking meth
The South Carolina Department of Correction's (SCDC) Inspector General released arrest warrants Monday for a food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges. Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and providing contraband to prisoners. Da'Sant was also fired from his job.
abccolumbia.com
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
abccolumbia.com
In-person Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence event happening Oct. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced this year’s Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence event on Sat, Oct. 29. The walk will be held in person at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St. Participants are being asked to join this walk and show their support in...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Recognizing local Veterans in the month of November
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia wants to honor all those who served this Veterans Day. In the month of November, we would like to recognize some local veterans. If you have a veteran you think we should feature, just email us, we’d like to hear from you. You can...
abccolumbia.com
Former rapper and gang member sentenced to six years for firearm possession
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Rapper and gang member Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The 26 year-old was scheduled to perform at a local nightclub under the name Lil Quan the...
WIS-TV
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
abccolumbia.com
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
Comments / 0