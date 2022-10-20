ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Bonham Middle Schooler arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 6th-grade boy at Bonham Middle School was arrested on Friday after he became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and charged with Threat or Exhibition of...
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
Man accused of threatening girlfriend, her ex with knife amid allegations of cheating, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly brandished a weapon while confronting his girlfriend and her ex amid speculations of cheating. Anthony Solis, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 11, officers with the Midland Police […]
Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
MCSO asking community to help find missing person

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate, 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo. He was last seen on October 24, at 4:20 pm, walking south on the 5200 block of south highway 349. Bryan was wearing a grey shirt (Ecko) and blue jeans.
DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
O'Rourke hits education hard during Midland visit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke held a rally at the Grand Texan Hotel three days before early voting for state elections begin on Monday. O’Rourke talked about his stance on education, expanding Medicaid and investing in...
Major crash on 2nd and Harless

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they are investigating a major crash on 2nd and Harless. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice. Use alternate routes until further notice. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it is available.
Rink ’n’ Roll hosts Fright Night

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Fright Night kicked off Sunday evening at Music City Mall many people attended the event dressed up in the Halloween spirit. Music City Mall’s manager Greg Morgan says the turnout surprised him. “It’s really amazing to see the community coming back out, especially post-covid,” Morgan...
Two accused in motel drug bust, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two Odessa men were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly caught selling drugs out of a local motel. Anthony Lee, 66, has been charged with three counts of Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony, and one count of Delivery of Marijuana, a state jail […]
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury.
Oncor customers without power in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
