Kershaw County, SC

abccolumbia.com

2022 Veterans Day Events across the State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This Veteran’s Day, families and community members will have the chance to choose from a long list of events happening across the state in honor of Veterans who served to protect our country. Veterans Day is observed on Friday, November 11th. According to the South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candy prices rise due to inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCVotes website crashes on first day of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Commission officials say the SCVotes website crashed Monday morning. The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning Monday. According to officials with SCVotes, the scvotes.gov website is down. Commission officials say the issue resulted from a high volume of […]
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: Did you know it’s International Bat Week?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking students across the state to participate in this year’s drawing contest and urging teachers to educate them about the benefits of bats. Students participating in the contest should illustrate what to do in...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue tree trimming efforts along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week. The neighborhoods affected by this include: Hyatt Part Neighborhood, Northwood Hills Organization, Eau Claire Community Council, and College Place Community Council. In a release, the City of Columbia...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
