abccolumbia.com
2022 Veterans Day Events across the State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This Veteran’s Day, families and community members will have the chance to choose from a long list of events happening across the state in honor of Veterans who served to protect our country. Veterans Day is observed on Friday, November 11th. According to the South...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Columbia native featured in Army ad
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In this Midlands Military Matters, we speak with a military superstar. Columbia’s own Colonel Antoinette Rainey is now featured in an ad for the U.S. Army. ABC Columbia’s Doug Currin share’s her story.
abccolumbia.com
$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
abccolumbia.com
Candy prices rise due to inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows. The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Military Matters: Recognizing local Veterans in the month of November
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia wants to honor all those who served this Veterans Day. In the month of November, we would like to recognize some local veterans. If you have a veteran you think we should feature, just email us, we’d like to hear from you. You can...
abccolumbia.com
SC Election Commission: voting website experiencing issues due to high traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Election Commission says that the scVOTES.gov website experienced issues due to a high increase in web traffic during the first day of early-voting. The commission apologizes to people who were attempting to access the website and say they are currently working to restore...
SCVotes website crashes on first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Commission officials say the SCVotes website crashed Monday morning. The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning Monday. According to officials with SCVotes, the scvotes.gov website is down. Commission officials say the issue resulted from a high volume of […]
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
wach.com
"They were dying for their state": South Carolina runners honor fallen soldiers
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The South Carolina Run For The Fallen finished their 122 mile run for fallen soldiers Sunday afternoon. The three day run started in Charleston and ended at the state house. Runners finished strong at the state house honoring more than 400 soldiers. "Teach me the...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
abccolumbia.com
DHEC: Did you know it’s International Bat Week?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking students across the state to participate in this year’s drawing contest and urging teachers to educate them about the benefits of bats. Students participating in the contest should illustrate what to do in...
abccolumbia.com
Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue tree trimming efforts along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week. The neighborhoods affected by this include: Hyatt Part Neighborhood, Northwood Hills Organization, Eau Claire Community Council, and College Place Community Council. In a release, the City of Columbia...
WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
abccolumbia.com
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
abccolumbia.com
In-person Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence event happening Oct. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced this year’s Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence event on Sat, Oct. 29. The walk will be held in person at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St. Participants are being asked to join this walk and show their support in...
abccolumbia.com
Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million dollars
Two lucky Powerball players have more money in the bank tonight and you could be next!. This past weekend one person in Myrtle Beach snagged a million dollars, while a Columbia resident managed to walk away with $50 grand from winning Powerball tickets. Still, with no jackpot winner, the Powerball...
counton2.com
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release.
