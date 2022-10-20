ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Former sheriff candidate Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what is expected to be a closely contested race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters announced an endorsement Monday from one of his former opponents: Democrat Ken Jefferson. Jefferson finished third to Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton in the primary, leaving him out of November’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vote for Jacksonville’s best holiday event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The holidays are here! Tell us the best holiday event in Jacksonville. You can vote once per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida-Georgia fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ultimate tailgate party also known as the world’s largest cocktail party returns Monday to Jacksonville. Monday morning, the madness of will begin as Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida organization aims to protect students, hold drivers accountable by adding safety technology to school buses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program is working to make school buses safer for kids following several recent accidents in Jacksonville. Bus Patrol, which runs the worlds leading stop-arm enforcement program, wants to use the program’s technology to help hold drivers accountable in any situation that potentially can put kids at risk -- although the recent accidents that have occurred haven’t been due to stop-arm violations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Forget Kirby Smart. Florida-Georgia game should never leave Jacksonville

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. This summer at SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some headlines when he said that Florida and Georgia should not play its annual showdown in Jacksonville, but on the respective campuses of the two schools. The same sentiment was expressed five years ago by ESPN analyst Lee Corso.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Do you need over-the-counter hearing aids? Signs of hearing loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hearing aids are now sold over the counter at stores. People now have the option to purchase devices right off the shelves at a dramatically lower price than prescription hearing aids. People suffering from hearing loss could save thousands of dollars with over-the-counter hearing aids. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Will jury recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys?

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of killing two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 will learn soon whether he will be sentenced to death for their murders. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker. He was dating their aunt when the boys were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

