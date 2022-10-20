Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Former sheriff candidate Jefferson crosses party lines to endorse Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In what is expected to be a closely contested race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters announced an endorsement Monday from one of his former opponents: Democrat Ken Jefferson. Jefferson finished third to Waters and Democrat Lakesha Burton in the primary, leaving him out of November’s...
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Gov. DeSantis, Charlie Crist go head-to-head on pressing issues in first, only debate before midterm election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist faced off Monday night in a debate that focused on a lot of issues from hurricane recovery and COVID-19 response to criminal justice. News4JAX was at a couple of watch parties in Jacksonville hearing from Republican and...
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
Black pastors say tweets by JSO Sgt. are racially insensitive, call for investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with the JSO sergeant says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana...
Vote for Jacksonville’s best holiday event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The holidays are here! Tell us the best holiday event in Jacksonville. You can vote once per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have an option to write-in your candidate during the ballot process below.
Florida-Georgia fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ultimate tailgate party also known as the world’s largest cocktail party returns Monday to Jacksonville. Monday morning, the madness of will begin as Florida Gator and Georgia Bulldog fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
Crowds head to early voting sites in Duval County as record midterm turnout expected nationwide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s 15 days until Election Day but already many voters are making their voices heard. Early voting is now underway in Duval County and several others in Northeast Florida. At Bradham-Brooks Library off Edgewood Avenue, which is one of 20 early voting sites in Duval...
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
Florida organization aims to protect students, hold drivers accountable by adding safety technology to school buses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program is working to make school buses safer for kids following several recent accidents in Jacksonville. Bus Patrol, which runs the worlds leading stop-arm enforcement program, wants to use the program’s technology to help hold drivers accountable in any situation that potentially can put kids at risk -- although the recent accidents that have occurred haven’t been due to stop-arm violations.
Triple threat this fall: Flu, COVID-19, RSV
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are all threats to people and hospitals this fall. A new study revealed that Florida is also now marked as one of the states with the lowest vaccination rates for any disease. News4JAX spoke to community members who...
Early voting starts Monday in Duval and other area counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election starts Monday in Jacksonville as well as Alachua, Bradford, Flagler and Putnam counties. Voting sites are open by the end of the week in all Florida counties. Voting continues through the Saturday before Election Day across the state and through the Sunday before the election in Duval, Bradford and one early voting site in Gainesville.
MONDAY HUDDLE: Forget Kirby Smart. Florida-Georgia game should never leave Jacksonville
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. This summer at SEC Media Days, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made some headlines when he said that Florida and Georgia should not play its annual showdown in Jacksonville, but on the respective campuses of the two schools. The same sentiment was expressed five years ago by ESPN analyst Lee Corso.
Former probation officer issues warning to parents to keep kids safe from predators ahead of Halloween
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As thousands of kids gear up for their Halloween festivities, parents are encouraged to check the FDLE sex offender registry before hitting the streets to go trick-or-treating. While the FDLE sex offender registry is a good source of information, a retired probation officer has a warning...
Do you need over-the-counter hearing aids? Signs of hearing loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hearing aids are now sold over the counter at stores. People now have the option to purchase devices right off the shelves at a dramatically lower price than prescription hearing aids. People suffering from hearing loss could save thousands of dollars with over-the-counter hearing aids. The...
Man shot in torso in Southside apartment parking lot after dispute with friends, family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A large police presence was spotted Sunday evening at the Florida Club at Deerwood Apartments. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the complex around 7 p.m. in response to a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to...
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Jacksonville’s Southside Sunday night. Officers found a man in his early 30s shot in the chest in a gated community on Climbing Ivy Trail around 11:30 p.m. He was taken...
Will jury recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys?
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of killing two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 will learn soon whether he will be sentenced to death for their murders. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker. He was dating their aunt when the boys were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose.
