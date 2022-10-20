ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

NC State QB Jack Chambers: 'I've just got to step in and do my part'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State quarterback Jack Chambers got his first taste of starting at the Power 5 level against Syracuse his last time out in a 24-9 loss to the Orange. But after having a bye week to prepare and fix his mistakes, Chambers and the Wolfpack offense are looking to put a better product on the field Thursday night against Virginia Tech.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22

I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?

What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Tonight, 9pm

After a bye week, the Inside Carolina On The Beat crew is back to discuss all things North Carolina football. The Heels host the Pittsburgh Panthers in Kenan Stadium Saturday night at 8 p.m. in a game that for all intents and purposes could wrap up the ACC's Coastal Division for Mack Brown's team. Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to break down what is being said and what has been done in the lead up to a big time contest this weekend.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory

Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
SALISBURY, NC
247Sports

Zonovan Knight elevated to New York Jets' active roster

Zonovan Knight is about to get his shot in the NFL. The former NC State running back was signed as a free agent by the New York Jets in the offseason and has been on the practice squad throughout the season. But with a recent torn ACL suffered by Breece Hall over the weekend that led him to being placed on the Injured Reserve, Bam Knight has been elevated to the active 53-man roster ahead of this weekend.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
DURHAM, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

