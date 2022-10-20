Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Pregame Podcast: Doug Bowman of VTScoop247 talks Virginia Tech vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State returns home this Thursday night for a primetime showdown against Virginia Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium. Doug Bowman of VTScoop joins the pregame podcast to discuss the Hokies' struggles this season, what areas they looked to improve during the bye and more. Will Grant Wells look...
NC State QB Jack Chambers: 'I've just got to step in and do my part'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State quarterback Jack Chambers got his first taste of starting at the Power 5 level against Syracuse his last time out in a 24-9 loss to the Orange. But after having a bye week to prepare and fix his mistakes, Chambers and the Wolfpack offense are looking to put a better product on the field Thursday night against Virginia Tech.
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22
I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
Transcript: Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield previews Wake Forest game
University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Satterfield talked about Louisville's road game on Saturday against Wake Forest. The Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) will play the Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1) at 3:30 in Cardinal Stadium. Here's what Satterfield had to say:. OPENING STATEMENT.
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
MARTIN: Bad news for Tar Heel basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
WATCH: On The Beat Live! - Tonight, 9pm
After a bye week, the Inside Carolina On The Beat crew is back to discuss all things North Carolina football. The Heels host the Pittsburgh Panthers in Kenan Stadium Saturday night at 8 p.m. in a game that for all intents and purposes could wrap up the ACC's Coastal Division for Mack Brown's team. Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to break down what is being said and what has been done in the lead up to a big time contest this weekend.
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
Zonovan Knight elevated to New York Jets' active roster
Zonovan Knight is about to get his shot in the NFL. The former NC State running back was signed as a free agent by the New York Jets in the offseason and has been on the practice squad throughout the season. But with a recent torn ACL suffered by Breece Hall over the weekend that led him to being placed on the Injured Reserve, Bam Knight has been elevated to the active 53-man roster ahead of this weekend.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
