Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man and Woman Found Dead In Coachella
(CNS) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
knewsradio.com
Coachella Duo Arrested; Facing Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault Charges
Kidnapping suspects Alexander Edlund and Brian Jamand of Coachella CA.. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Little more than one week ago, Sunday October 16, 2022, a half hour before noon, deputies in Thermal were called to Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella, to investigate a reported kidnapping and robbery. Their...
z1077fm.com
70 Year-Old Danish Man Killed by Truck on Twentynine Palms Highway
A 70 year old Danish man was killed by a truck on Twentyine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley Sunday night (October 23). The Sheriff’s office reports that Knuderik Rasmussen was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck near Dumosa Ave at approximately 8:48 p.m. The investigation found that Rasmussen was crossing the highway outside of a crosswalk when the collision happened, and that the driver of the truck remained at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area
Authorities have arrested a suspect in a double murder over the weekend in Coachella. Two bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52. Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence. The two The post Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest
A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot will answer to murder charges, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, pleaded not guilty in August to two counts of murder which include a The post Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge appeared first on KESQ.
Settlement would give missing woman's boyfriend 50% of liquidated estate
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A settlement agreement in the court battle over the estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams, is set to be heard next week by a judge in Riverside County court. If approved, the settlement would give Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 50% of the estate, when and...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suspected of Killing Her 2-Year-Old Son at Eastvale Residence
A 31-year-old woman suspected of killing her toddler son in their Eastvale home was being held without bail Friday. Xiu Xiu Sun was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday night on suspicion of murder. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, patrol deputies were called...
Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man
Two Coachella men suspected of kidnapping, robbing, assaulting and extorting a man for money were behind bars today. Brian Emmanuel Jamand, 26, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one felony count each of kidnapping for ransom, robbery and criminal threats to cause great bodily harm, according to court records. A second suspect, a 34-year-old man, The post Two men in jail, suspected in kidnapping, robbery, assault, extortion of man appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested
(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected Of Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Resident
A man accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley resident was being held Friday in lieu of $1 million bail. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According...
Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting
A 42-year-old man was charged with murder today for allegedly shooting a man to death in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He's scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon. Canas The post Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
orangecountytribune.com
2 arrested for converter theft
Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning in Westminster for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from automobiles. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers responded to a report just before 7 a.m. of a “possible” catalytic converter theft in the area of 13500 Hoover St. A woman was...
16-year-old boy found dead near skate park in Apple Valley, prompting homicide investigation
An emotional candlelight vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old boy who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested after wild pursuit on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana and Ontario; two persons are injured
Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department. An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for...
Comments / 0