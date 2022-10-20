Read full article on original website
Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning. Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was...
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by FWC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers have recovered the body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that FWC officers located the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 on Monday evening. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake that morning.
WCJB
Parents react to Chiefland Elementary School teacher arrested after a gun was found on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The situation started at Chiefland Elementary School when first-year teacher Paige Ehlers sent two students a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old to her vehicle outside in the faculty parking lot to get medication. It is not yet known what that medicine was and that’s where they found...
Columbia County Sheriff's Office looking for two missing girls
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County detectives are asking for help locating two missing girls who they believe ran away together. Deputies say the girls were last seen in the area of SE Beech Street Wednesday. Deputies say Alyssah Tyler, 14, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire
Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
JFRD: Eight children, 1 adult sent to hospital after crash involving school bus on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several students were taken to a hospital with injuries after a traffic crash on the Westside Thursday involving a school bus, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD says the crash happened at 103rd St. and Ricker Road around 2:15 p.m. Eight children on...
Action News Jax
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
WCJB
Florida Academy of Property Appraisers appoints Alachua County local to executive board
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is getting some representation in the state association of property appraisers. Alachua County’s Ayesha Solomon has been named to the Executive Board of the Florida Academy of PAs. She was picked to serve a one-year term as Secretary. Solomon has been in...
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville
Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JSO: Man injured after argument leads to shooting at local gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument at a RaceTrac gas station turned into a shooting. STORY: Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects. Sgt. Barns with JSO said that at approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to Cassat Avenue in...
wfxl.com
Suspect sought after Homerville shooting
Homerville police need the public's help to locate a man wanted for a shooting. Police say that Andrew Hutchinson is wanted for the shooting incident that occurred on Beale Street on October 9 around 4 a.m. Hutchinson has multiple warrants secured for his arrest. Anyone with information about Hutchinson's whereabouts...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties. Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for...
wfxl.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man in Valdosta
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Officer say, a vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of North Lee Street, a little after 10 a.m. Monday noticed the driver nor the passenger had seatbelts on. During the traffic stop the passenger, later identified...
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
