Lake City, FL

WCJB

Lake City man arrested for trying to steal from car dealer

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City was arrested after he was caught trying to steal from a used car dealer. Lake City Police Department officers arrested Jermaine Maxwell, 37, on Sunday morning. Police went to the scene at I-75 Autos in Lake City after someone was...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by FWC

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Wildlife Commission officers have recovered the body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway on Monday morning. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that FWC officers located the body of Glenn Lamar Carter, 36 on Monday evening. He was last seen fishing on Newnan’s Lake that morning.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Mother, two kids killed in Nassau County house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — A mother and two children died in a morning house fire in western Nassau County. Investigators responded to a home on Jane Lane in Hilliard early today. They later discovered that three victims had died in the fire. The children were ages 7 and 11, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: 8 patients under age 18 taken to hospital after crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on the Westside that left 8 patients under the age of 18 hospitalized. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 2:15 p.m. a Duval County School bus was traveling Eastbound on 103rd Street when it attempted to make a left turn onto Ricker Rd during a green light.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO searching for two suspects after burglary in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville FL — On Wednesday, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released new photos in an investigation into a burglary at a business in Northwest Jacksonville. Police say the suspects forced their way into a business near Lem Turner Road and Armsdale Road and damaged electronics. After the incident, we’re told the two left in the truck in the picture.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wfxl.com

Suspect sought after Homerville shooting

Homerville police need the public's help to locate a man wanted for a shooting. Police say that Andrew Hutchinson is wanted for the shooting incident that occurred on Beale Street on October 9 around 4 a.m. Hutchinson has multiple warrants secured for his arrest. Anyone with information about Hutchinson's whereabouts...
HOMERVILLE, GA
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties. Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wfxl.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man in Valdosta

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Officer say, a vehicle was traveling in the 1200 block of North Lee Street, a little after 10 a.m. Monday noticed the driver nor the passenger had seatbelts on. During the traffic stop the passenger, later identified...
VALDOSTA, GA

