Money

The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
Syracuse.com

IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
Retirement Daily

IRS Sets Higher 2023 Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

The Internal Revenue Service this week announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38 provides details about these annual adjustments, according to an IRS press release. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction...
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: These States Are Still Mailing Out Tax Rebates

To help taxpayers grapple with a bumpy economy, state governments are continuing to send income tax refunds and stimulus checks: Californians began receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 this month, and eligible Virginians are expected to receive $250 rebates by Halloween. Massachusetts is giving back nearly $3 billion...
Benzinga

IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents

Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
TaxBuzz

IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
ValueWalk

Got Letter From IRS? You Need To Do This To Claim Coronavirus Stimulus Check And Credits

There was a report last week that about 10 million people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus checks or economic impact payments, as well as child tax credits. The IRS is now making another effort to reach these people by sending them letters to inform them that they may be eligible for COVID-19 federal benefits.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

IRS announces increase in allowable contributions to 401(k) accounts

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that beginning in 2023, contributions to 401(k) accounts and other retirement plans will be increased by up to nearly 10%. Beginning next year, a contribution of up to $22,500 will be allowed for 401(K), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. That amount is $2,000 more than is allowed now.
The Hill

On The Money — Why the IRS is letting you put more in your 401(k)

IRS raises 401(k) contribution levels due to inflation. The IRS on Friday raised 2023 contribution limits for tax-advantaged retirement accounts to adjust for soaring inflation. Individuals will be able to contribute $22,500 to their 401(k), 403(b) and related retirement accounts, up from $20,500 this year. Those who are 50 and...
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
moneytalksnews.com

IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains

The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
todaynftnews.com

IRS Expands Key US Tax Language to Include NFTs

The Treasury Department’s tax division recently issued an updated draft of its form 1040 instructions for 2022 that replaces the outdated category for virtual currency with more inclusive new wording on digital assets, including mentioning NFTs. The draft guidelines define digital assets as any digital representations of value that are recorded on a cryptographically protected distributed ledger or any equivalent technology. Digital assets, for instance, comprise non-fungible tokens and digital money like cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

