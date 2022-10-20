Read full article on original website
The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits
The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
IRS announces federal income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS today unveiled federal income tax brackets and other tax changes for the 2023 tax year. The agency tweaks multiple tax provisions annually to account for inflation, including tax brackets. While tax rates remain the same, the income limits that apply to each rate have been adjusted. The 2023...
IRS Sets Higher 2023 Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions
The Internal Revenue Service this week announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38 provides details about these annual adjustments, according to an IRS press release. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CNET
State Stimulus Checks: These States Are Still Mailing Out Tax Rebates
To help taxpayers grapple with a bumpy economy, state governments are continuing to send income tax refunds and stimulus checks: Californians began receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 this month, and eligible Virginians are expected to receive $250 rebates by Halloween. Massachusetts is giving back nearly $3 billion...
CNBC
The IRS adjusted its income tax brackets for 2023—you might owe less in taxes next year
If your income doesn't rise in 2023, some tax relief is on the way. As part of its annual adjustments based on inflation, the IRS increased the income thresholds for its tax brackets by thousands of dollars. These changes are effective for the 2023 tax year. The U.S. has a...
Benzinga
IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents
Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
IRS Alerts Millions of Americans They Are Owed COVID Payments
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted millions of low-income American families that they are owed COVID-19-era payments. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) On Thursday, October 13, the tax agency announced that it will send letters to approximately nine million people who seem to be eligible for relief checks but never claimed them.
ValueWalk
Got Letter From IRS? You Need To Do This To Claim Coronavirus Stimulus Check And Credits
There was a report last week that about 10 million people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus checks or economic impact payments, as well as child tax credits. The IRS is now making another effort to reach these people by sending them letters to inform them that they may be eligible for COVID-19 federal benefits.
IRS announces increase in allowable contributions to 401(k) accounts
The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that beginning in 2023, contributions to 401(k) accounts and other retirement plans will be increased by up to nearly 10%. Beginning next year, a contribution of up to $22,500 will be allowed for 401(K), 403(b), most 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan. That amount is $2,000 more than is allowed now.
CNET
Stimulus and Child Tax Credit Money: There's Less Than One Month Left to Claim It
Most families in the US have received all of their stimulus checks and child tax credit payments. But there are still millions of people who have yet to claim their money. If you're part of the large group that never received a payment, time is running out to claim the money.
On The Money — Why the IRS is letting you put more in your 401(k)
IRS raises 401(k) contribution levels due to inflation. The IRS on Friday raised 2023 contribution limits for tax-advantaged retirement accounts to adjust for soaring inflation. Individuals will be able to contribute $22,500 to their 401(k), 403(b) and related retirement accounts, up from $20,500 this year. Those who are 50 and...
What a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% could mean for benefit taxes
When an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment kicks in next year, retirees who relyon Social Security benefits will see some relief from record-high inflation. However, two factors – the size of Medicare Part B premiums and benefit taxes – may offset how much larger those monthly checks will be in 2023.
Child Tax Credit: If IRS Sent You Letter 6550, H&R Block Wants To Help
If you’re one of the nine million Americans who will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) letter regarding eligibility for unclaimed tax credits, you will need to act quickly. Fortunately, H&R Block wants to help taxpayers navigate the process. Learn: IRS Is Letting You Keep More Money in 2023,...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
IRS raises contribution limits for retirement savings plans
Americans will be allowed to contribute more of their money to 401(k) and similar retirement saving plans next year. The IRS said Friday that savers with 401(K) and similar plans will be able to contribute up to $22,500 next year. That's up from $20,500 this year. People aged 50 and...
IRS Granted New Court Order to Track Down Cryptocurrency Tax Evaders
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been granted a new court order that will help the U.S. tax agency track down cryptocurrency tax evaders. Credit: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)
FOXBusiness
Biden's new minimum tax could hit Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway the hardest, study shows
The new corporate minimum tax signed into law by President Biden last month will not impact large companies equally. A small percentage will bear the heaviest burden, according to new research from the University of North Carolina Tax Center. The tax imposes a 15% minimum on corporations based on profits...
moneytalksnews.com
IRS Increases Tax Breaks for Gifts, Estates and Capital Gains
The income thresholds that trigger some important taxes are changing in 2023, the IRS has announced. The agency is making the changes to account for inflation. The moves will mostly impact wealthy taxpayers, although some folks in the middle class also likely will benefit. Following are definitions of the three...
todaynftnews.com
IRS Expands Key US Tax Language to Include NFTs
The Treasury Department’s tax division recently issued an updated draft of its form 1040 instructions for 2022 that replaces the outdated category for virtual currency with more inclusive new wording on digital assets, including mentioning NFTs. The draft guidelines define digital assets as any digital representations of value that are recorded on a cryptographically protected distributed ledger or any equivalent technology. Digital assets, for instance, comprise non-fungible tokens and digital money like cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
