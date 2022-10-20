he's a deadbeat slumlord apparently...if they abandoned the properties he's still responsible for the taxes, he just didn't know how to ask daddy to bail him out...anyone can see he isn't Senator material but Democrats always put party first
I always love it when left leaning news organizations "fact check" other peoples points. Did they fact check: Joe Biden's quid pro quo as vice president in extorting Ukraine to give his son a job? Or fact check Hunter Biden's laptop and the USELESS 50 NATIONAL SECURITY "EXPERTS" who signed off on it being "Russian disinformation" while at same time claiming Trump was a "Russian asset"?
okay so first it showed he did want to release criminals and he said so publicly there's recording of him saying he wants to get as many out as possible so let's make this clear that's true? Then the second part Fetterman along with Governor Wolf did want to raise taxes the fact that Republicans shot it down is not the point he wanted to raise taxes they couldn't dispute that so they said it's a toss up no it's true! Then the last check they couldn't find the 67 times he was sued to pay taxes in Allegheny county? They only found a few dozen? Well they do know he owns houses outside of Allegheny county which they didn't check.Why? Because these liberals are trying their best to help him but the facts are the facts this also is true if you check other records.
Comments / 246