Rio Rancho Fall Festival was a hit
Kids running around in costumes, adults chasing after them, Hocus Pocus and scary dudes in masks. That was the City of Rio Rancho’s Fall Festival. Hundreds of people enjoyed pumpkin carving, candy, food trucks and good music at Campus Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. People also got to see...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic To Be Held In-Person And Virtually In 2023
The annual Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic is back! Register at runsignup.com to receive great swag, win prizes, and support Santa Fe Search and Rescue. The registration fee is $35 (increasing to $40 on January 1), and proceeds will go to Santa Fe Search and Rescue. In addition to volunteering at the Snowshoe Classic, Santa Fe Search and Rescue provides trained teams to participate in wilderness searches for people who are missing, injured, or lost.
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Albuquerque
Mobile Franchise Expands in New Mexico, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Albuquerque. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo areas under new ownership.
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
RRHS’s ‘Big Event’ is approaching; still time to get help
Senior citizens, and disabled and/or wheelchair-bound folks in Rio Rancho, here’s a great time to rid your yard of weeds, get those windows cleaned, have that layer of leaves raked or even get some painting done – not to mention some help in putting up the Christmas tree.
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Drivers are still speeding in Albuquerque, despite cameras
Back in May, when the city of Albuquerque decided to place cameras on roadways prone to speeders, the goal was to slow everybody down. But the latest numbers, four months into the Automated Speed Enforcement program, reveal we’ve got a lot of miles per hour to go. First, some...
Southern Blvd., King Blvd. work waiting for updates from City of Rio Rancho
The intersection of Wilpett Rd. and King Blvd. (Michaela Helean/Observer) Southern Blvd., King Blvd., and Westside Dr. are awaiting big updates from the city so major road work can get underway.. Southern and King are due to be widened. Westside Dr. will be getting a pedestrian walk. These plans were...
A look at a Los Lunas mansion's "haunted" legacy
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Kitchen doors opening and closing on their own. Unoccupied chairs rocking back and forth. A mysterious child in a photo. Over the years, the Luna Mansion in Los Lunas has gained a reputation as being "haunted". Guests and staff alike have shared stories of unexplained activity, which some chalk up to the paranormal.
Get ready for the second annual Rio Rancho Fall Festival Saturday
The City of Rio Rancho’s 2022 edition of the Rio Rancho Fall Festival is coming this Saturday,. Presented by Oxford Wealth Advisors, the event is a free, family-friendly event. This year, the festivities will take place at Campus Park at City Center. “Last year’s Fall Festival was a huge...
Meow Wolf unveils 3 installations in Santa Fe
Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz has a new installation at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Brandon Soder) Meow Wolf always offers a new experience. At “House of Eternal Return” in Santa Fe, three new permanent installations are ready for visitors. Months of work has taken place...
Police investigate homicide shooting in Northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit is investigating a fatal shooting death in Northwest Albuquerque. Officers were called to 9000 South Sky Street NW regarding a person being shot. Once they arrived, they discovered a lifeless male on the scene. APD is still continuing its investigation.
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
Fentanyl Awareness Campaign to kick-off with Used Syringe Pickup Outreach
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque will kick-off the upcoming keepNMalive fentanyl awareness campaign with a used syringe pickup outreach in Downtown Albuquerque. What: Syringe and needle pickup. Where: Meet at Second Street and Tijeras Avenue, NW. When: Oct. 12, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
