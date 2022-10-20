ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix opens up about transfer from Auburn to Oregon during College GameDay feature

Auburn’s had quarterback issues all season long since the departure of Bo Nix to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix, who now serves as the Ducks starting quarterback, recently opened up on how his transition has been moving from the south all the way to the northwest. The two schools could hardly be further away from each other, and one of the most unique things about the move that some may not think about is the change in the culture and the food.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Massive I-5 pileup | Photos

A large pileup closed I-5 southbound about 30 miles north of Eugene, Ore. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. OSP says more than 60 vehicles were involved.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH

After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
296
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy