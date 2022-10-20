ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Rangers third pair needs to be better? Or are poor numbers a product of their role?

It has only been 5 games for the Rangers, and we’ve seen some excellent play from the Rangers. The overtime loss to San Jose showed the Rangers aren’t perfect, with some areas for growth. One area is that the Rangers third pair needs to be better, as it has been shaky and inconsistent. Comprised of Zac Jones and Braden Schneider, they represent two high ceiling players, but also young prospects that don’t have a full season under their belts. So there is room to grow and hopefully improve as they continue to get more NHL experience under their belts.
NY Rangers Game 6: Rangers vs. Blue Jackets

The Rangers, with three days rest following that abysmal showing against San Jose, have another winnable matchup today against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus is improving for sure, and have much more offense this year than in years past, but ares till not deep enough up front or on the blue line to compete with teams like the Rangers regularly. That said, they have enough top end talent to win, much like San Jose did on Thursday.
Losing Chytil long term is a problem for the Rangers

The story from yesterday’s loss was that the Rangers lost Filip Chytil to an injury just two minutes into the game. He had one shift, then had a bit of a freak collision that led to a head injury and possible concussion. There is concern as losing Chytil long term has many ripple effects in the lineup, and none of them are good.
Around the Farm: Matthew Robertson picks up 2 assists in shootout loss

Matthew Robertson is having a nice start to his season in the AHL. He picked up a pair of assists last night in Hartford’s 4-3 shootout loss, giving up 4 assists in 3 games to start the season. Robertson is assumed to be the 3LD in waiting, based on what we know about his style of play and Gerard Gallant’s preferences for the third defense pair.
Around the Farm: Hartford Wolf Pack lose 4th straight to start season

Nothing is going Hartford’s way right now, as they lost their fourth game in a row to start the season. It seems the Pack can’t do anything right, even with some of the talent they have right now. The forward prospects are a constant rotation with some lesser skilled AHL veterans. Case in point: Ryder Korczak has just one game this year.
Around the Farm: Othmann, McConnell-Barker, Grubbe score in CHL

Brennan Othmann, Bryce McConnell-Barker, and Jayden Grubbe all scored for their respective CHL teams last night, continuing their point per game (or close to it) paces for the season. Othmann has 8 goals and 15 points in 9 games. McConnell-Barker has 4 goals and 8 points in 9 games. Grubbe has 3 goals and 12 points in 7 games, all strong starts.
