It has only been 5 games for the Rangers, and we’ve seen some excellent play from the Rangers. The overtime loss to San Jose showed the Rangers aren’t perfect, with some areas for growth. One area is that the Rangers third pair needs to be better, as it has been shaky and inconsistent. Comprised of Zac Jones and Braden Schneider, they represent two high ceiling players, but also young prospects that don’t have a full season under their belts. So there is room to grow and hopefully improve as they continue to get more NHL experience under their belts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO