Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge
Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI
On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of fleeing police
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
WCAX
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
Woman crashes into police cruiser following multi-city chase in New Hampshire
NEWPORT, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman with at least four warrants for her arrest crashed into a police department cruiser following a multi-city pursuit. New Hampshire state police tried to stop Ashley Smith, 29, Friday evening for not having license plates and defective equipment, according to WMUR. Smith...
Police nab 5 after Kingsbury firearm robbery
The Washington County Sheriff's Office has revealed four suspects who allegedly burglarized Calamity Jane's Firearms on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Stolen vehicle from Vermont discovered in Granville
Granville police officers found a stolen car after the two occupants fled into the woods on Friday.
WCAX
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest and charge Freetown man for allegedly breaking and entering into home
A Freetown man has been arrested and charged with breaking into a home in Freetown. According to Lieutenant Steven Abbott, 36-year-old Brandon W. DeMoranville of Freetown was charged with breaking and entering daytime felony and larceny from a building. On Thursday at approximately 7:15 a.m., Freetown police officers responded to...
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
WCAX
Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data
Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
WCAX
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 4 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and...
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
WCAX
Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court
AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent part of the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 6 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto,...
GoLocalProv
RI Woman One Step Closer to Exhuming Mother’s Remains - And Getting Answers About “Suspicious” Death
Rhode Islander Lauren Lee Malloy says she is hopeful the state is now getting closer to possibly solving a “cold case” — her mother Lori Lee "Sled Dog" Malloy's death nearly 30 years ago. As GoLocal reported in May, despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the...
Comments / 0