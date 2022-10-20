ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WCAX

Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on murder charge

VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI

On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Man accused of fleeing police

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Fort Covington man has been charged after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop on Sunday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 21-year-old Dillon St. Ann-Spinner didn’t stop when they tried to pull him over on U.S. Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.
FORT COVINGTON, NY
WCAX

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who’ve been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley, 16,...
MICHIGAN STATE
MassLive.com

Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
westernmassnews.com

2 men arrested in Granville for stealing Vermont vehicle, other charges

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two people were arrested in Granville Friday night after police found them in a disabled car stolen from Vermont. Granville Police told Western Mass News the people fled into the woods shortly after finding them. After a brief search, the people were found and taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
GRANVILLE, MA
WCAX

Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is DCF wrongfully helping take children from their parents? One independent group says yes in a new study. The study is based on 32 different cases substantiated by the state agency, although some were appealed. The Vermont Parent Representation Group released the report “Broken Systems/Broken Promises” earlier this month.
VERMONT STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCAX

Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Texas woman accused in Vermont cyclist’s death appears in court

AUSTIN, Texas (WCAX) - Kaitlin Armstrong appeared in court on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Police say Armstrong killed Wilson in an East Austin home in May after Wilson spent part of the day with Armstrong’s boyfriend.
AUSTIN, TX
WCAX

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

VERMONT STATE
VERMONT STATE

