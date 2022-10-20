Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Just trying to do the best I can’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook gets 100% real on early-season struggles
After the Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another disappointing loss on Sunday, it was guaranteed that people wanted to hear what Russell Westbrook had to say after the game. Russ had another forgettable evening, which was capped off by head coach Darvin Ham deciding to bench him in the closing stages of their 106-104 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.
RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic
The New York Knicks are fun to watch again. After losing their season-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. RJ Barrett and the Knicks have gone 2-0, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic, both at home. In one sequence during Monday night’s 115-102 victory against the Magic, the Knicks electrified […] The post RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden reveals true X-factor in Sixers’ big win vs. Pacers
PHILADELPHIA – After looking very out of sorts to start the 2022-23 season, the Philadelphia 76ers finally collected themselves and won a game. In a 120-106 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Sixers won decisively. James Harden led the way once again with a great performance. Harden was once...
Nets drop shootout in Memphis as defense falters in second half
The Brooklyn Nets ran into one of the league’s top up-and-coming teams when they traveled to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Brooklyn faced another promising young squad in the New Orleans Pelicans to open the season. The result was an embarrassing blowout loss. The Nets turned in a more valiant effort this time, falling 134-124 to the Grizzlies.
Brutal Ben Simmons stat that haters are going to love as Nets fall to Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Things haven’t exactly panned out great for Ben Simmons so far. He’s now played three games for the Brooklyn Nets, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that the former Rookie of the Year has still left a lot to be desired. It was another forgettable evening for Simmons on Monday as the Nets […] The post Brutal Ben Simmons stat that haters are going to love as Nets fall to Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 hottest Hawks takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
After just three games to start the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be on the verge of something special. Let’s forget that the Hawks defeated “just” the Rockets and Magic for a moment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray appear to be clicking right now, and John Collins is also hitting shots. They think they have a legitimate big three, and they’re calling it “DeJohntrae.” Will that be a thing? Let’s see. Here we’ll look at four of the hottest Hawks takes from the first week of the 2022-23 NBA season.
LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hold your head’: Kevin Garnett sends strong message to Lakers star Russell Westbrook amid heavy criticism
The Los Angeles Lakers are now 0-3 after yet another disappointing loss on Sunday night. This time around, it was Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers who handed LA with their third straight loss of the season. Unsurprisingly, Russell Westbrook continues to be on the receiving end of some heavy criticism amid his poor start to the season.
