Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Hammond man dies after single vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash along Interstate 55 at Hwy 51 in Tangipahoa Parish that left one man dead. Officials say 30-year-old Brandon Whittington was driving a 2017 Mercedes C300. For reasons unknown, Whittington traveled off the roadway into a ditch before striking a tree.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Hammond man killed in crash, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late in the evening on Saturday, Oct. 22. Authorities say Brandon Whittington, 30, was killed during the crash on I-55 at the Hwy. 51 interchange in Tangipahoa Parish. They added that Whittington veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree around 9:45 p.m.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

BRFD rescues elderly man from apartment fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire Department rescued an elderly man from an apartment fire on Monday, Oct. 24. BRFD says they rescued the elderly man from an upstairs apartment located on Victoria dr. According to BRFD, the fire was in the downstairs apartment filling the upstairs apartment...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cause of fire in Central ruled arson

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Fire Department are looking into an arson case that happened late Sunday, Oct. 24. According to officials, the fire broke out at an empty home on Lovett Road near Prairie Drive. They added that there were no injuries. Several agencies responded to...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested in fatal crash Sunday morning

LABADIEVILLE - A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a fatal crash in Assumption Parish early Sunday morning. According to State Police, 64-year-old Juana Ramos was driving along LA-308 near Orchid Street around 5 a.m. Troopers said Ramos crossed the center line on the highway and hit a truck driven...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Trailer stolen from nail salon, Livonia police say

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Livonia police say someone stole a utility trailer from a nail salon on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Nail Trendz Salon in Livonia. They added that one of the suspects was allegedly seen exiting a vehicle and knocking on the business’ door. Authorities say the vehicle got away on US 190.
LIVONIA, LA
wbrz.com

One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine parks repeatedly vandalized; two teens arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens were arrested on Monday, Oct.24 for breaking into the COPAC and setting two vehicles on fire, officials say. The two vehicles were reportedly being used by the Plaquemine Fire Department and Iberville firefighters for training on removing injured people from wrecked vehicles. According to officials, the two teens were caught on camera vandalizing the park.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

