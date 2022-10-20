ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MS

Caledonia sweeps Pass Christian 3-0 to capture 2022 MHSAA 4A Volleyball Championship

By Tyler Cleveland, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9PUx_0igwLfER00

STARKVILLE — The Caledonia Cavaliers came into Thursday’s MHSAA 4A Volleyball Championship match against Pass Christian determined not to let the moment be too big.

After a slow start in the first set, the Cavaliers found their footing and dominated in a 3-0 win over Pirates to clinch the state title.

“I’m proud of my team,” Caledonia coach Samantha Brooks said. “I’m proud of our mental toughness. Playing in an environment like this puts a lot of pressure on a team, but we pushed through and got it done.”

The Cavaliers fell behind 8-2 in the first set, but mounted a comeback after a back-to-back big plays from seniors Emily Clark and Lauren Brown.

They won 13 of the next 20 points, pulling even at 15-15. They broke a 20-20 tie by winning the final five points of the set to win it 25-20 and take a 1-0 lead.

“We got in our own heads at the start of the first set,” Caledonia junior Brianna Holliman said. “But we got together and settled down after that.”

She can say that again — the Cavaliers dominated the second set 25-15, and pulled away in the third to win 25-17.

Junior outside hitter Mary Beth Edmondson slammed home the match-winning point, leading to a dog-pile for the Cavaliers (23-8) and a wild celebration from the huge Caledonia contingency at Mississippi State’s Newell-Grissom Volleyball facility.

The win provided a bit of redemption for Caledonia, which missed a championship berth in 2021 after losing in North State to eventual state champion Pontotoc after taking a 2-0 lead.

"That definitely motivated us this whole season," said Holliman, who took home MVP honors. "This crowd was unbelievable. We didn’t expect our fans to show up like this, especially being 45 minutes away. But they did.”

The loss in the championship was the second in as many years for Pass Christian (18-14).

“This is a very special group of girls,” Pass Christian coach Luke Lee said. “We set a goal to get to the championship again, and we accomplished that. We still feel like we had everything we needed to win a championship, but we came up just short for the second year in a row. You just have to give (Caledonia) credit.”

Photos by Austin Frayser

2022 MHSAA 4A Volleyball Championship: Caledonia vs. Pass Christian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0TON_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPmxQ_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saK9z_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsbAm_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cq15N_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ww2qI_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1790C1_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OW7nJ_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FB8Pn_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2937vN_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FxiS_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TR5Ll_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agXRy_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnnfD_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH0A4_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxqtM_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189GYB_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ge690_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzH0Y_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxIB4_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X16dj_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nIub_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dE621_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Djt9d_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaOe9_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16x3pj_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfhuK_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAkEa_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wczcg_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izRZV_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3La3lg_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3USQgk_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AiqLC_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Sekh_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhT8F_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwZDK_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1Wmm_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXKb7_0igwLfER00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR8Db_0igwLfER00

Comments / 1

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus football beats Saltillo, clinches playoff berth for first time in six years

With Columbus just a few minutes away from clinching its first playoff berth in six years, the Falcons were forced to punt on fourth down around the 50-yard line. At this point, the game was all but sealed, with Columbus leading 28-11. But in the second half on Friday night, just about everything was going right — just like the ensuing punt.
COLUMBUS, MS
95.3 The Bear

Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach

Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

West Point notches statement win over Greenville

WEST POINT — As the final seconds ticked off the clock, West Point fans stood up and cheered, holding handmade signs praising head coach Chris Chambless and his 190th career win. The Green Wave’s dominant 40-8 victory over Greenville was certainly cause for celebration, but for Chambless, it was...
WEST POINT, MS
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Whittemore details Bulldog decision

Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A potent cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm with increasing humidity. Low near 66°. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast around...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
AMORY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy