Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
DeSantis v Crist debate – live: Polls and news on Florida gubernatorial debate
Ron DeSantis repeatedly refused to confirm if he will see out a new term as governor or if he will leave the job for a 2024 presidential run.“The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” said Mr DeSantis in a seemingly rehearsed line at Monday night’s Florida debate.“We know you like to bully people, I can take it,” said Mr Crist as a new poll shows Mr DeSantis comfortably in the lead.A Florida Atlantic University poll found that 51 per cent of voters supported Mr DeSantis, while 40 per cent supported Mr...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Mike Lindell: MyPillow chief’s influence grows as devoted backer of Trump’s big lie
The wealthy Lindell has found a home among diehard Trumpists and has spent tens of millions to expose unproven electoral fraud
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Looking at the big picture
There have been opinions and letters talking about how Catherine Cortez Masto supports veterans, women, and other specific causes. I am sure she’s a nice lady, and well intentioned. But on the big picture issues, she is aligned with and votes to support the radical Democrat policies of open borders, out of control spending, giving up our national sovereignty, and the Green New Deal.
Elko Daily Free Press
Commentary: To my fellow Nevadans, Americans all
Despite the economic pain that we are experiencing, the current period of inflation and impending recession will pass. High gas prices will not matter if we dismantle our democracy. Disruption of the electoral process resulting in political unrest and destabilization poses a far more serious threat to economic stability and financial loss to American households.
Comments / 0