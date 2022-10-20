A month from now, Martin Scorsese will turn 80, and the fact that he goes back that far has always given him a special angle on the rock ‘n’ roll world. From the start, he has been about looking at rock and watching it age — first in “Mean Streets,” where part of the hypnotic rapture of the film’s soundtrack (mostly rock and soul nuggets from the early-to-mid-’60s) is that it’s a decade behind the film’s era (the early ’70s). “The Last Waltz,” Scorsese’s first rock doc, was an end-of-an-epoch elegy for the Band and the counterculture mystique the Band incarnated — though Scorsese, when he shot it, was just 34, and Robbie Robertson was 33. (They were already thinking like young old men.) “Shine a Light” was about the hip-shake snakiness of the Rolling Stones’ sixtysomething longevity, and “Public Speaking,” while not a rock doc, treated Fran Lebowitz as a rock star of raconteurs — as well as one more subject, like the Band or the Stones, who synced up with Scorsese’s mythologizing vantage on aging-yet-ageless boomer mavericks.

