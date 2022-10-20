Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights’ Video Reveals by Making Herself the Ultimate Prize in ‘Bejeweled’
The second Midnights visual has arrived — cue the shimmer. Taylor Swift is keeping the party going for her 10th studio album release with the music video for “Bejeweled,” a glimmering synth-pop tune about gassing yourself up. In the video, Swift plays an unfortunate Cinderella bullied by...
SFGate
James Corden Apologizes for Restaurant Ban Controversy in ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue: ‘I Made a Rude Comment and It Was Wrong’
James Corden took some time at the start of Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” to acknowledge a recent controversy involving his now-reversed ban from New York restaurant Balthazar, offering an apology for “the rude comment” he directed toward to the business’s waitstaff. Corden said he made the comment “in the heat of the moment” after his table was accidentally served a dish his wife would’ve had an allergic reaction to.
Watch Taylor Swift's music video for 'Bejeweled' off her new album 'Midnights'
Swift dropped her latest music video at midnight.
SFGate
‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s Portrait of David Johansen Is Lusciously Indulgent Aging-Rock-Star Nostalgia
A month from now, Martin Scorsese will turn 80, and the fact that he goes back that far has always given him a special angle on the rock ‘n’ roll world. From the start, he has been about looking at rock and watching it age — first in “Mean Streets,” where part of the hypnotic rapture of the film’s soundtrack (mostly rock and soul nuggets from the early-to-mid-’60s) is that it’s a decade behind the film’s era (the early ’70s). “The Last Waltz,” Scorsese’s first rock doc, was an end-of-an-epoch elegy for the Band and the counterculture mystique the Band incarnated — though Scorsese, when he shot it, was just 34, and Robbie Robertson was 33. (They were already thinking like young old men.) “Shine a Light” was about the hip-shake snakiness of the Rolling Stones’ sixtysomething longevity, and “Public Speaking,” while not a rock doc, treated Fran Lebowitz as a rock star of raconteurs — as well as one more subject, like the Band or the Stones, who synced up with Scorsese’s mythologizing vantage on aging-yet-ageless boomer mavericks.
SFGate
Post Malone Dusts Off Ankle Injury for Austin Grand Prix Party
Post Malone thanked his fans for “sticking by him” and gave a shout out to his newborn daughter Saturday at an exclusive Formula 1 party in Austin. The singer hit the stage at the Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated “Circuit Series After Party” held at the Austin American-Statesman. Presented by Cash App and Visa and produced by Uncommon Entertainment and L.A. nightlife impresarios The h.wood Group, the party helped to ring in F1 weekend in the city, with thousands of racing fans descending into town for the U.S. Grand Prix.
SFGate
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’
Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Comments / 0