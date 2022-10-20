Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission
Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Gameplay Trailer Puts Catalyst's Abilities Under The Spotlight
With the official launch of Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse just over a week away, excitement has begun building among curious players who are eager to see the newest legend--and her abilities--on display. Today, they got that chance, when Apex developer Respawn Entertainment released the Eclipse gameplay trailer. The trailer...
Gamespot
RiverCity Girls 2 - Marian Gameplay Trailer
Meet Marian, badass brawler and one of the new playable characters in 2D beat-'em-up River City Girls 2! Armed with hard-hitting grapples, brutal boxing techniques, and abs of steel, this former damsel in distress from the Double Dragon series is ready to team up with Misako and Kyoko to put the hurt on anyone who gets in their way! River City Girls 2 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and PC!
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Screenshots Leak, So Watch Out For Spoilers
God of War Ragnarok is set for release on November 9, but unfortunately for fans who wanted to go into the experience with fresh eyes, the game is leaking ahead of time. A Twitter account is posting screenshots of the game that contain spoilers, according to VGC, which has seen the account.
Gamespot
Persona 5 Royal - Finish ‘Em Trailer - Nintendo Switch
Forced to transfer to a high school in Tokyo, the protagonist has a strange dream. “You truly are a prisoner of fate. In the near future, ruin awaits you.” With the goal of “rehabilitation” looming overhead, he must save others from distorted desires by donning the mask of a Phantom Thief.
Gamespot
Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts
Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.
Gamespot
Respawn: "No Real Updates" On Apex Legends Cross-Progression
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has been praised for the game's delightful movement mechanics, unique LTMs, and believable, diverse cast of well-designed characters. With Season 15: Eclipse on the horizon, the developer has revealed a great deal of information about the new content coming to Apex this season--including a new legend, a beautiful new map, and even a new gifting mechanic that allows players to gift items to their friends. Sadly, there's a single highly requested feature that has once again been left off the list: cross-progression.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15's New Map Explores The Bright Side Of A Broken Moon, Contrasting Heaven And Hell
Apex Legends Season 15 is lunar-themed; it's titled Eclipse and features ferrofluid-wielding technowitch Catalyst as a new playable character. The season adds a brand-new battle royale map to the game as well. Named Broken Moon, the new map is located on a lunar colony built upon Cleo, the partially destroyed moon of Boreas, which is the home planet of both Catalyst and Seer.
Gamespot
Uncharted Appears To Be Sony's Weakest PC Launch Yet
Sony has found some success porting its older exclusives to PC in recent years, but its latest one seemingly has not sold as well as previous games. According to SteamDB data, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection notched a peak player count of 10,851, which wasn't enough to break into Steam's top 100 games.
Gamespot
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Studio Is Working On A "Premium" Multiplayer Tactical-Shooter
CI Games has detailed its plans for the next five years, sharing a roadmap with investors in which it has revealed that it is working on two new games. CI's internal Underdog Studio, which has been responsible for the Sniper: Ghost Warrior series of games, will helm a "premium, multiplayer PVE tactical-shooter" that is codenamed Project Scorpio and is being designed as a live-service title. The company's last Sniper: Ghost Warrior game, Contracts 2, was released back in 2021 and was set in Kuamar, a fictional Middle East location.
Gamespot
Original Bayonetta Voice Actor Reacts To Backlash | GameSpot News
Voice actor Hellena Taylor originally said she was offered $4,000 to appear as the voice of Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3, a figure she said was "insulting." Hellena was later replaced by veteran voice actor Jennifer Hale and Platinum Games put out a statement in support of Hale, who received a wave of criticism and backlash.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Is Being Praised For Its Realism
Real-world locations have popped up in several Call of Duty games over the years, but this year's Modern Warfare II is grabbing plenty of eyeballs for its recreation of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. As part of the early access campaign which began last week, players have been able to explore a slice of the Dutch city, which has been faithfully recreated right down to its signature streets that are divided by a narrow canal.
Gamespot
Discord and PS5 Voice Integration Allegedly Coming Soon
Discord voice integration with PlayStation 5 is on the way, though it looks like similar integration will not be coming to PS4. Twitter user advaithj found and posted evidence of PS5 Discord integration, including a "join voice on PlayStation" button and two permission screens for enabling PlayStation to integrate with Discord. However, as The Verge pointed out, voice integration seems to be only coming to PS4.
Gamespot
Exclusive: New Assassin's Creed Funko Pop Celebrates The Franchise's First Game
Funko has released a lot of video game collectibles over the years, but for its next big-headed nod to the gaming past, the brand is going way back in time to release a brand-new version of an iconic assassin. Hailing all the way back from the very first Assassin's Creed game released in 2007, Altair is getting a new lease on life in the Game Cover Pop series.
Gamespot
Star Wars Eclipse Leak Was Intentional, Meant To Gauge Interest - Report
Over the weekend, story details of Star Wars: Eclipse leaked. Other sources now claim that the leak was intentional. Documents concern Eclipse's story details were leaked to the Sacred Symbols podcast, transcribed by VGC. According to Insider Gaming, it was a controlled leak, meant to gauge interest in the title. Sources claimed that the leak is also meant to bolster recruitment efforts for Quantic Dream.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Bastion Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing new content to the game as well as overhauls for some of the heroes. One of the heroes to get reworked is Bastion, who has gained some mobility while losing the ability to stay in his sentry turret mode indefinitely. Despite no longer being able to stay in his turret mode indefinitely, Bastion is still a top-tier damage dealer if you know how to use him. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Adds New Cosmetic Type: Stickers
Stickers are coming to Apex Legends alongside Season 15: Eclipse, making them the first new cosmetic item type to be introduced to the game since emotes were added in Season 9. The stickers function as decorative items that can be used to further customize a player's equipment, adding a personal touch to their arsenal. Still, you can't just slap them on anything and call it a day--these stickers only stick to certain things.
Gamespot
Why are Dead Space's Jump Scares So Effective?
Hey, Stu here. In this video, I'm going to unravel what makes the original Dead Space such a classic in the horror genre. I'm going to layout the art of Dead Space's jump scares, and why it's a master class in its use of not just horror, but terror as well. So buckle up, and let's learn why necormorphs keep us up at night. And with the Dead Space Remake just a few months away, what better time than now to look back on this pinnacle space horror.
Gamespot
Steam Breaks Another Record, Hits 30 Million Concurrent Users
Since the start of the pandemic, Steam has seen a rapid increase in concurrent users--that is, the number of people using the service at any one time. Now, according to Valve's own Steam Charts, Steam has hit a huge new milestone, reporting over 30 million users online at once on Sunday October 23.
Comments / 0