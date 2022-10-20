Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Review
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re back to the themed shows and this one has some potential, if nothing else for the set alone. How WWE waited twenty years to bring this back is beyond me, but we could be in for a very fun show this week. Or it’s going to be a big crossover between NXT and Chucky because he has to be around every year. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Various News: Rock & John Cena Getting New DC-Related Merchandise, The Bushwhackers’ Autobiography Released
The Rock and John Cena are getting new merchandise related to their DC live-action characters. PWInsider reports that Hallmark is releasing a Black Adam holiday ornament featuring the Rock’s character from the newly-released film, while Cryptozoic Entertainment will release a statue inspired by John Cena’s Peacemaker, featuring the titular character in a pose from the dance that is featured in the opening credits of the HBO Max series.
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
Beloved Actor And Comedian Leslie Jordan Dead At 67
The Emmy Award-winning actor also gained a major following on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle On His Negotiations With AEW After Leaving WWE, How Much He Asked For
Kurt Angle had discussions with AEW after he retired from WWE in 2019, and he recently talked about what the talks entailed. Angle talked about the discussions on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show on Ad-Free Shows, and you can see some highlights below (Wrestling Inc):. On a...
411mania.com
Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
411mania.com
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
411mania.com
Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
411mania.com
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares Her Butt Workout, Black Adam Q&A with The Rock, More
– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:. IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.
411mania.com
Logan Paul On His WWE Universal Title Shot at Crown Jewel, First Meeting Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar
Logan Paul has a date with Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel next month, and Paul recently discussed getting the title match and more. Paul spoke with Alex McCarthy for Inside the Ropes and talked about his title match, first meeting Reigns and Brock Lesnar and more. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Julius Creed Defeats Damon Kemp In Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc
Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, saving Brutus’ NXT career in the process. You can see highlights from the match below.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
411mania.com
Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More
The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below. *Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans. *Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ. *Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy,...
411mania.com
Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley
Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.
Comments / 0