ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

PCO Signs Contract Extension With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Pat Laprade for Lutte (via Fightful), PCO revealed that he has signed a contract extension with Impact Wrestling for another year. He will stay with the company through October 31, 2023. The deal also includes his own personal makeup artist for his Frankenstein-like character. He said:...
411mania.com

Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return

Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
411mania.com

Solo Sikoa Names His Dream WWE Opponent, Talks Intercontinental Title Aspirations

Solo Sikoa has a couple of guys he would love to face now that he’s on the WWE main roster, and he named them in a new interview. Sikoa spoke with Sportskeeda and named Ray Mysterio as his priority, and talked bout his goal to win the Intercontinental Championship. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface

PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Loves WWE’s Decision to Cancel Day 1 PPV

Eric Bischoff is a fan of WWE’s decision to cancel their Day 1 PPV. As reported, WWE has reportedly cancelled the January 1st event and has added a live event in its place a few days prior. Bischoff weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast for Ad-Free Shows.
411mania.com

WWE Official Close To Triple H Reportedly a ‘Hard No’ On CM Punk Return

While a recent report suggested that Triple H might be open to a CM Punk return to WWE, one official in his circle is apparently not keen on that. As reported over the weekend, Triple H is said to be potentially open to a anything that would “make compelling programming.” Wade Keller recently reported on PW Torch that there’s one person who is a “hard no” on Punk’s return, even if it would help business.
411mania.com

Matt Hardy On His Ideal Opponent For Hardy Boyz’ Last Match, Possible Broken Return

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on who he would want to be the Hardy Boyz’ opponent in their final match as a team. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star did a Q&A and was asked who the opponent would be for his and Jeff’s last match “in a perfect world.”
411mania.com

Alexander Hammerstone Discusses His Short-Lived Run With WWE

Speaking recently on The Wrassingh Show, MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone talked about his career path that led to this point (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler referenced his multiple failed attempts to audition for WWE and his very brief period employed by the company. Now, in the wake of success with independent promotions, Hammerstone feels he can better contextualize the lack of success with WWE. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com

More Details On Willow Nightingale Signing with AEW, Other Wrestlers Reportedly Signed

As reported last night, Willow Nightingale has officially signed with AEW, which was announced on last night’s episode of Rampage. Fightful Select reports that Willow had signed with AEW recently, although until last night it was unknown if it was a tiered deal or full time. The news was confirmed when she started to get merchandise in the AEW Shop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy