Read full article on original website
Related
2022 NFL defense rankings: Buffalo Bills remain No. 1 defense entering Week 8
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
411mania.com
PCO Signs Contract Extension With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Pat Laprade for Lutte (via Fightful), PCO revealed that he has signed a contract extension with Impact Wrestling for another year. He will stay with the company through October 31, 2023. The deal also includes his own personal makeup artist for his Frankenstein-like character. He said:...
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Reviewing all 32 teams after Week 7
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
411mania.com
Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More
The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below. *Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans. *Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ. *Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy,...
411mania.com
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
411mania.com
Cathy Kelley Reportedly Spoke With AEW Before WWE Return
Cathy Kelley is back with WWE, and a new report notes that she spoke with AEW earlier this year about potentially working there. It was revealed earlier this month when WWE announced the shakeup to their commentary teams that Kelley was returning as a backstage interviewer, and Fightful Select notes that Kelley had been said to have spoken with AEW at one point.
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Names His Dream WWE Opponent, Talks Intercontinental Title Aspirations
Solo Sikoa has a couple of guys he would love to face now that he’s on the WWE main roster, and he named them in a new interview. Sikoa spoke with Sportskeeda and named Ray Mysterio as his priority, and talked bout his goal to win the Intercontinental Championship. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface
PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
411mania.com
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below. *PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley. *Shane...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Loves WWE’s Decision to Cancel Day 1 PPV
Eric Bischoff is a fan of WWE’s decision to cancel their Day 1 PPV. As reported, WWE has reportedly cancelled the January 1st event and has added a live event in its place a few days prior. Bischoff weighed in on the topic on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast for Ad-Free Shows.
411mania.com
WWE Official Close To Triple H Reportedly a ‘Hard No’ On CM Punk Return
While a recent report suggested that Triple H might be open to a CM Punk return to WWE, one official in his circle is apparently not keen on that. As reported over the weekend, Triple H is said to be potentially open to a anything that would “make compelling programming.” Wade Keller recently reported on PW Torch that there’s one person who is a “hard no” on Punk’s return, even if it would help business.
411mania.com
Matt Hardy On His Ideal Opponent For Hardy Boyz’ Last Match, Possible Broken Return
Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on who he would want to be the Hardy Boyz’ opponent in their final match as a team. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star did a Q&A and was asked who the opponent would be for his and Jeff’s last match “in a perfect world.”
411mania.com
Alexander Hammerstone Discusses His Short-Lived Run With WWE
Speaking recently on The Wrassingh Show, MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone talked about his career path that led to this point (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler referenced his multiple failed attempts to audition for WWE and his very brief period employed by the company. Now, in the wake of success with independent promotions, Hammerstone feels he can better contextualize the lack of success with WWE. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
More Details On Willow Nightingale Signing with AEW, Other Wrestlers Reportedly Signed
As reported last night, Willow Nightingale has officially signed with AEW, which was announced on last night’s episode of Rampage. Fightful Select reports that Willow had signed with AEW recently, although until last night it was unknown if it was a tiered deal or full time. The news was confirmed when she started to get merchandise in the AEW Shop.
Comments / 0